Here's how Aamir Khan learnt the power of 'Namaste' in Punjab during Dangal shoot: 'I belong to a Muslim family'

Aamir Khan finally made his debut on Kapil Sharma’s talk show. In a recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Aamir shared several aspects of his life including the fact that he was skeptical of signing 3 Idiots . In another section of the show, Aamir went to recall the incident that occurred during the shoot of his movie Dangal that made him believe in the power of ‘namaste’.

The Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood revealed that his first encounter with shooting in Punjab was during his movie Rang De Basanti. “I really loved it there. The people, the Punjabi culture are full of love”, Aamir recalled.

What made Aamir Khan believe in the power of namaste?

Speaking in Hindi, Aamir shared that he went back to a Punjab village to shoot for his blockbuster Dangal (2016). The Laal Singh Chaddha actor shared, “We shot for more than two months in that location and that house. You won't believe it, but when I used to reach there at around 5 or 6 in the morning, as my car entered, people would stand outside their homes just to welcome me with folded hands and 'Sat Sri Akaal.' They used to just wait to welcome me.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Aamir Khan confessed that those people never disturbed him and neither did they ever stop his car. Even when Khan used to return after pack-up, they would simply stand outside their houses and wish him good night. The actor revealed that being a Muslim he wasn’t accustomed to folding hands and doing ‘namaste’ to people.

“I belong to a Muslim family, I am not used to folding my hands in 'namaste.' I'm used to raising my hand (gesturing adaab, the way Muslims greet each other) and bowing my head”, Aamir shared. He revealed that after spending several months in Punjab, he was able to understand the power of 'namaste.' “It's such a wonderful emotion. People in Punjab have so much respect for everyone and do not discriminate based on stature”, Khan added.

On the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par alongside Genelia D’Souza. He will also be backing Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 starring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan reveals he was skeptical about playing 18-year-old in 3 Idiots; here’s how Rajkumar Hirani convinced him