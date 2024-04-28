Amaran: Sai Pallavi to join Sivakarthikeyan after completing first schedule of Ranbir Kapoor co-starrer Ramayana?

Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming project titled Amaran is one of the most anticipated releases from the Tamil industry. The film is a tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan's bravery and courage who lost his life during a search operation in Shopian, Kashmir in the year 2014.

Now, in a recent update, several reports have surfaced online about Amaran's current shoot schedule along with its release date. Have a look!

Is Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi’s Amaran set to release in September?

Recent reports suggest that the makers of Amaran are planning to release the upcoming biopic on September 27, 2024. It has also been rumored that team Amaran is currently filming its climax portions and some important sequences which are expected to wrap within 20 days.

Sai Pallavi who will play the role of Major Mukund's wife Indhu Rebecca Varghese in the upcoming biopic is currently busy with her other project titled Ramayana and is expected to complete her portions of Amaran soon. However, no official confirmation has been given by makers or actors about the current scenario of Amaran.

More about Amaran

Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Hanun Bawra, and many other actors in crucial roles.

Rajkumar Periasamy directs the next film, which also features music composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan is producing the project under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International in collaboration with Sony Pictures Films India.

For the unversed, Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh wrote the book titled India's Most Fearless, from which Amaran's screenplay has been adapted.

Watch Amaran teaser

Work front of Sai Pallavi, and Sivakarthikeyan

Sai Pallavi is currently gearing up for her upcoming project titled Thandel opposite Naga Chaitanya. The film is said to be based on a true story and is helmed by Chandoo Mondeti.

Bunny Vasu funded the project, which is being produced by Allu Aravind under the banner of Geetha Arts. Devi Sri Prasad, a National Award-winning composer, arranged the music, while Shamdat handled the photography and Navin Nooli edited the film.

Apart from that, Sai Pallavi will feature in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming mythological epic Ramayana as Sita alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and many others in crucial roles.

On the other hand, Sivakarthikeyan is currently shooting for his next project tentatively titled SK23, with renowned director AR Murugadoss. The action drama will also feature Sapta Sagaradaache Ello fame actress Rukmini Vasanth in a lead role.

Apart from that, Sivakarthikeyan will also mark his presence in the sequel of his 2024 sci-fi drama Ayalaan which was released theatrically on January 12 to mark the auspicious occasion of Sankranti.

