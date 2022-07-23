Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is LIVE : 7 Best handbags for women at irresistible prices

Amazon Prime Day sale offers exciting price drop on luxury handbags for women. These stunning classic and party-ready pieces are unmissable the best and are also an excellent gifting item. They say a woman carries a world in her handbag! From safety pins, pepper spray, cash, gadgets, cards and work-related documents, a woman’s handbag is the place where you can find all the basic things to sustain a decent life. If you are looking for the best, grab these ones from the Prime Day deals.

7 Handbags from Amazon Prime Day Sale:

Scroll on to grab the best deals on women’s handbags from the curated list below.

1. Lavie Women's Ushawu Satchel Bag

Lavie Ushawu handbag is a must-have for all the hustler women out there. It is versatile, lightweight and available in multiple trendy colours. It is a spacious handbag, the interior has 2 compartments, divided by inner zip storage, 2 slip pockets alongside 1 zip pocket, providing plenty of storage space.

Price: Rs 4499

Deal: Rs 1067

Buy Now

2. Baggit Women's Sling Bag

This faux leather bag in a unique shade of orange is an eye-grabbing number that can be carried around on all occasions and provides you space to store everything you want. The snazzy colour of the bag also enables you to team it up with all looks.

Price: Rs 1590

Deal: Rs 538

Buy Now

3. Teal Blue Tote Bag

In a fabulous shade of blue, this stunning tote bag features a double strap and zipper closure. Its made up of faux leather material and is an excellent item for gifting. The cool bag can be taken to the desk to date and will go well with all OOTDs.

Price: Rs 1700

Deal: Rs 662

Buy Now

4. Pipa Box Muted Yellow Tasselled Luxury Bag

This luxe-looking pastel yellow bag is a one-of-a-kind number that is definitely statement-making. With customised unique hardware in an old-gold finish, this bag is an absolute vision and is as much as functional as fashion! This dainty leather bag is handcrafted from the finest leather & canvas.

Price: Rs 5999

Deal: Rs 1499

Buy Now

5. Vismiintrend Stylish Sling Crossbody HandBag

Made out of soft and durable premium vegan leather, featuring anti-scratch, anti-fading and waterproof properties, this snazzy handbag is perfect to carry your daily essentials like a mobile phone, mini-tablet, mini umbrella, or small tiffin box.

Price: Rs 2999

Deal: Rs 1512

Buy Now

6. Doctor’s bag for women

This classic bag with a medium hard case with a hinge-type folding system is strong and durable. It is open from above. It is found in three sizes. By pressing the loop between the two handles, the bag opens smoothly from the top. And to close the bag by pressing the body on both sides of the bag and pushing it down with the thumb. The bag can then be locked by pulling on the loop.

Price: Rs 4999

Deal: Rs 2899

Buy Now

7. Vonnegut Women's Box Bag

If you are looking for something cute and feminine, this hot pink bag with a round metal handle is for the win! The unique ring handle adds tactile richness to the bag. They are spacious and also very stylish and indeed, will add the oomph factor to your look.

Price: Rs 3899

Deal: Rs 1014

Buy Now

Amazon Prime Day Sale is live now and it will be valid only till tomorrow midnight. The two-day mega sale event allows you to grab everything you want at slashed prices. The price drop up to 80 per cent on products also comes with free-delivery charges for certain products. So don’t wait or think twice. Now is your time to go on a shopping spree!

We, at Pinkvilla, bring together the most trending and useful items for you. We have carefully curated this list by keeping in mind the changes in lifestyle and choices that women make today. The products listed below make it to our list only after thorough research based on Amazon trends, reviews, best sellers, ratings and primarily the honest feedback from previous buyers. We aim at making your shopping experience all the more convenient. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles: