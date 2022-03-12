Amazon sale offers today: Hair colours that you need for a salon like transformation

Do you wish to undergo a transformation sitting at home? Get your hands on some permanent hair colours, semi-permanent hair colours, hennas, hair chalks, hair mascaras, root touch up, highlight kits and lots more. Want to cut down on your salon bills? Head to the one stop shop destination, AMAZON. Amazon sale offers today will help you bring home everything that you need for a flawless at-home transformation. With all the hair colouring products by your side, we are sure you can’t take your eyes off from the salon-like transformation you created at home.

Here are few hair colour products you can pick from Amazon sale offers today:

1. Revlon Top Speed Hair color

This hair colour has a brownish black shade for colouring your hair in the most natural way. It contains no ammonia and covers gray hair in 5 minutes. This hair colour protects the natural texture of hair and makes them shiny. It is a complete hair coloring kit that comes with two brushes: 1 for full coverage and 1 for root touch-up.

Price: Rs. 685

Deal: Rs. 498

2. Herbalvilla Natural Dye

Herbalvilla Natural Dye is a henna powder which can be applied in one step or two step process to get different tones such as black, brown and dark brown. It gives natural and attractive color to hair without any chemicals. If you are more comfortable with henna on your hair then this henna powder will be your best hair colouring essential for a long run.

Price: Rs. 798

Deal: Rs. 408

3. L'Oreal Paris Casting Creme Caramel Brown Hair Colour

L'Oreal Paris Casting Creme Caramel Brown Hair Colour has a luxurious brown shade that is lighter in tone. It serves you with salon-like hair highlights that illuminate dark hair. It contains no ammonia and a conditioning colour kit that nourishes your hair.

Price: Rs. 650

Deal: Rs. 619

4. Streax Ultralights Highlighting Kit

This highlighting kit contains walnut and argan oil for 100 percent hair care. It serves you with long lasting hair highlights that have a hazel brown shade picked from the coffee collection. With Streax Ultralights Hair Highlighting kit, offer yourself a gorgeous makeover with our vibrant shades and brighten up the way your hair looks.

Price: Rs. 175

Deal: Rs. 166

5. GINOYA BROTHERS 10 Packs Colored Clips

These hair colour clips are ideal for those who restrict themselves from engaging into troublesome hair colouring sessions. They come in the set of 10. These hair extensions can be curled, straightened, blow-dried, trimmed as you want. They are long enough for you to trim and fit your hair length. Now you can attach these extensions or colour them your way.

Price: Rs. 849

Deal: Rs. 474

6. Vagad's Khadi Combo Black Mehndi

Not much in a favor of highlights and coloured hair? No worries, bring home this black mehendi pack for instant transformation. Colour your hair in the most natural way. Take enough colour in a washable dish, as per your hair length and density. Once applied, leave the same for an hour. And you are done!

Price: Rs. 447

Deal: Rs. 400

7. Naturenna Indigo Powder for Natural Hair Colour

This natural hair colour will help you to play with a variety of brown and black shades. This Indigo powder helps to improve and maintain scalp health with its cooling properties. The powders are pure and cultivated using natural methods without pesticides or fertilizers.

Price: Rs. 897

Deal: Rs. 319

8. Loreal Paris Magic Retouch Root Touch Up Hair Colour Spray

This hair colour spray is your saviour when you don't have much time to colour your hair. This spray perfectly matches and blends with your hair colour. With only 3 seconds, you can experience a flawless root touch up sitting at home.





Price: Rs. 1000

Deal: Rs. 780

Hair colouring sessions are henceforth any easy-peasy job. Thanks to Amazon sale offers today that help you to save a little on at-home transformation essentials. This Amazon sale lasts till the weekend urging you to buckle up as early as possible. Go slide your favourite hair colour from wishlist to cart.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

