Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021 rains deals on blushes and highlighters for your daily dose of glam

Shop O’Clock for all the women as Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021 flashes blockbuster deals on your favourite shades of blushes and highlighters. The sale has hit the internet and will last upto 22nd December. Hurry Up!

1. Lakme Sheer Blusher & Highlighter

This blusher and highlighter is an illuminating powder for glowing cheeks. The loose shimmer powder comes with a sponge applicator. This beauty product helps in smooth and perfect application for the daily dose of glam. It provides a great pigment for tints. Further, it is compact in size and travel friendly.

Price: Rs. 425

Deal: Rs. 274

Buy Now

2. Wet n Wild Megaglo Highlighting Powder

This highlighter has a velvety texture and is highly pigmented powder. It will help you to add a dash of glam to your cheeks, eyebrows and upper lips. The highlighter also improves your skin and gives your face a long lasting glow.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 323

Buy Now

3. Lakmé Absolute Face Stylist Blush Duos

This dual pink blush will help you to achieve soft pink cheeks. The blush blends with your compact effortlessly and does look patchy. The smooth texture and the subtle shimmer will spic up your look like never before.

Price: Rs. 750

Deal: Rs. 600

Buy Now

4. MyGlamm Pose HD Highlighter Duo Palette

This highlighter palette has a rose gold and a brown shade of shimmer. It provides a natural radiant look with its lightweight formula and enhanced properties. It is easy to apply and free from mineral oils and parabens.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 349

Buy Now

5. SERY Flashlite Blusher Stick

If you are not convenient with powder base blush on then this blusher stick is here at your rescue. Slide it on your cheeks in one go and the creamy texture will glide smoothly on your cheeks. This blusher stick will provide a long lasting, natural and silky touch on your face.

Price: Rs. 649

Deal: Rs. 461

Buy Now

Now blushes and highlighters will keep your face hydrated and help you with your daily dose of glam. In addition, Amazon’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021 makes it convenient to add your favourite blush on and highlighters to your makeup pouches. You are not much away from natural radiance, pinky cheeks and shimmery glow.

Also Read: Walk and talk in style: Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021 brings upto 60 percent off on men's sports shoes