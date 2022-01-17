Top 10 Makeup essentials under Rs. 800 to vouch from Amazon Great Republic Sale

Do you wish to add exclusive makeup products to your makeup kit without burning a hole in your pocket? Amazon Great Republic Sale 2022 brings flawless makeup essentials under slashed prices. Now you have everything that you need right at your fingertips. Snatch a glimpse of the top 10 makeup essentials under Rs. 800 and make them yours RIGHT AWAY!

1. Brick Highlighter Palette

Highlighter and blush plays a very crucial role for enhancing your cheeks and cheekbones. This brick highlighter palette has multiple shades of pink to suit your skin tone. They have a smooth and weightless texture for easy application. With sophisticated matte finish, this pallet is a must-have.

Price: Rs. 249

Deal: Rs. 199

2. Faces Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer

To keep the makeup intacted you need to rely on makeup fixers or setting powders. Setting powder might be a little tricky for uniform application and so the majority of the women widely recommend makeup fixing spray. The Faces Ultime Pro Makeup Fixer will help you to keep your makeup hydrated all day long.

Price: Rs. 649

3. Faces Canada Ultimepro Second Skin Serum Foundation

Post the application of concealer, foundation is a must to neutralize your skin and makeup tone. This skin foundation will do wonders to your skin with its natural matte finish and lotion texture. It is extremely light on your skin and aids to block the opened pores.

Price: Rs. 899

Deal: Rs. 786

4. Lakme 9 to 5 Primer + Matte Powder Foundation Compact

If liquid foundation is not your cup of tea, then you must try your hands on Primer plus Matte Powder Foundation Compact. It has an in-built primer for long lasting makeup. It blends in with your skin effortlessly and conceals all the scars and spots on your face.

Price: Rs. 575

Deal: Rs. 539

5. Lakme 9 To 5 Complexion Care Face Cream

Complexion care face cream is popularly known as CC Cream. It is a cream that conceals dark spots and blemishes in a jiffy. This CC cream acts as a moisturiser and protects your skin from harmful UV rays. In addition, it evens your skin tone and enhances your facial glow.

Price: Rs. 349

Deal: Rs. 248

6. Insight Cosmetics Pro Concealer Palette

Now you can conceal, correct and outstand your contouring in a blink of an eye. This 6 pan concealer palette is a true savior that will cover every skin scars of yours. It will cover all your imperfections like magic and help to glow better than before.

Price: Rs. 190

Deal: Rs. 180

7. POND'S BB+ Cream

BB Cream is one such makeup essential that maximizes your facial radiance. It provides even skin tone with minimal makeup on. It is rich in vitamins and works like a foundation that also conceals dark circles and spots. For instant spot coverage, you must grab POND'S BB+ Cream.

Price: Rs. 129

8. Bella Vita Organic Raspberry 3 in 1 Tint

Tints are rich in shea butter, almond oil, cocoa butter and natural wax that nourishes your skin deeply. It can be applied on eyelids, cheeks as well as on lips for acing the no-makeup looks. This tint is infused with the goodness of avocado oil and raspberries for utmost care of your skin. Snag this tint immediately and don’t wait to make it an everyday makeup essential.

Price: Rs. 349

Deal: Rs. 299

9. Insight Cosmetics Glitter Makeup Highlighter

Highlighter adds a dash of shine to your face. They not only highlight your cheekbones but also your forehead, inner eyes, cupid’s bows, chin and brow bone. What an easy way to add a dash of shine to your already existing beauty! Try your hands on this buttery soft highlighter for a luminous face.

Price: Rs. 99

Deal: Rs. 92

10. SUGAR Cosmetics - All Set To Go - Translucent Powder

Translucent powder’s role is to keep the base makeup in place for a minimum 6 hours. It keeps your face oil-free and covers acens, dark spots and opened pores. It helps you to maintain a smoother and matte finished face for maximum upto 8 hours.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 539

Now you don't have to hunt beauty shops to find your favourite makeup essential. Head on to Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2022 and steal your favourites at slashed prices. Buckle up! The sale ends on 20th January 2022.

