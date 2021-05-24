Bakuchiol: The latest skincare trend you need to know about

Dr Ajay Rana, Dermatologist and Aesthetic Physician schools us on what Bakuchoil is and what are its benefits. Check it out

What is Bakuchiol?

Bakuchiol, derived from the leaves and seeds of the Babchi plant, is a natural, plant-based alternative to retinol – an ingredient that has traditionally been used in anti-ageing skincare products. While Retinol contains many benefits as an ingredient that helps to reduce early signs of ageing, it has some drawbacks such as skin irritation, redness and sensitivity. Retinol is not safe to use during pregnancy and breastfeeding and women are often advised to discontinue its usage during these times. In today’s time, Bakuchiol has been gaining popularity due to various researches which have shown that its benefits are similar to that of Retinol but without the side effects.

Skin Benefits of Bakuchiol?

Bakuchiol contains the same skin benefits of retinol but without any kind of side effects of the Vitamin A derivative. It helps in the increased cell turnover and also stimulates collagen production in our skin, diminishes the signs of ageing such as wrinkles, fine lines, diminishes dark spots and minimises discolouration on uneven skin tones. Bakuchiol has anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that make it an excellent option for irritated, acne-prone skin. It is considered a perfect skincare trend to minimise the appearance of pigmentation and overall sun damage while restoring firmness and elasticity. It penetrates deep into the skin layer and increases the collagen formation of the skin. It helps to reduce the appearance of dark and uneven spots on the skin. It helps the skin to heal from inside as well as outside. It helps to restore the firmness of the skin and elasticity which helps diminish signs of ageing. It improves the appearance of uneven skin tone and soothes rough and damaged skin. When it is used with some other ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide, then it improves skin tone, deeply hydrates the skin and gives it a natural glow. So it is always necessary to use skincare products that contain bakuchiol to cleanse the face and neck areas in gentle circular motions. Always go for a day cream or night cream to get the benefits of Bakuchiol for the perfect skin.

How to use Bakuchiol?

You should always start slowly when using bakuchiol, especially if you have sensitive skin. Though it’s a gentler option for those with sensitive skin, it’s always good to play it safe when introducing new products into your skincare routine. Before you begin using it, do a patch test behind your ear or mid-forearm, leaving the product for 24 hours. If you don’t see any reaction or irritation, then you can start applying it on the face. Start applying this slowly only three nights a week, then start applying it for daily use either in the morning or evening. Unlike Retinol that makes the skin photosensitive, Bakuchiol can be used throughout the day. This makes it easy to create a day to night regime for the skin in such a way that you get all the skincare benefits of Bakuchiol throughout the day. But always apply daily broad-spectrum SPF 30 for best protection even if you are using bakuchiol. Bakuchiol doesn’t break down in the harsh sunlight. Whether you choose to apply it in the morning or not. Use bakuchiol daily for optimum results.

Is Bakuchiol safe?

Bakuchiol is considered safe to use for all skin types and throughout the day. Retinol, which is used in many anti ageing skincare products can cause skin redness, irritation and sensitivity, But Bakuchiol doesn’t have any side effects. It is a soft, gentle, non-irritating ingredient that can be used by all skin types, you can even use it if you have sensitive skin. Sometimes, retinol causes skin flakiness however Bakuchiol doesn’t. While Retinol can make the skin sensitive to UV light and products containing it are often recommended to be used at night, Bakuchiol can be used throughout the day. Bakuchiol can be used safely during pregnancy.

