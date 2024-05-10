Why was Diljit Dosanjh’s smoking scene in Amar Singh Chamkila animated? Imtiaz Ali reveals

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamkila was released almost a month ago and is still fresh in the minds of audiences. This Imtiaz Ali directorial saw a direct-to-digital release and was appreciated largely by critics and fans alike. If one notices, this biographical drama saw a balanced mix of scenes and animations where the latter was used mostly when the makers had to show something unpleasant.

Why did Imtiaz Ali animate Diljit Dosanjh’s smoking in the movie?

While speaking to Connect Cine, Imtiaz recently revealed that he aims to not show smoking in his films by any chance. He detailed, “In none of my films you would have seen anybody smoking! In this film, it was important, because it was an integral part of what Chamkila had actually done in his life.”

The Rockstar director said that this wasn’t an imagined thing but a reality that was necessary to be displayed. He said everyone from Punjab who knew Chamkila also knew that he smoked. “For that, I didn’t want to show Diljit smoke, and he wouldn’t smoke anyway. So woh thoda tha problem. So we used the resort of this comic book style”, Imtiaz expressed. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Not just this scene but several other violent scenes were shown in the animation including the one where people were seen falling off the roof due to overcrowding. Detailing the same he shared, “He was called a roof-breaking artiste, which was a measure of his success and celebration. But when you shoot it in real life, it would be a very painful visual, of hundreds of people falling down and hurting themselves.”

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali said that he was clueless about how he was going to justify saying that this is a good thing so in order to make that pain a little blur, he resorted to animation. “I was careful to create a mythology, and I felt this was a good style through which it can be created,” the 52-year-old added.

Amar Singh Chamkila started streaming on Netflix on April 12 and enjoys an IMDb rating of 8/10.

ALSO READ: Amar Singh Chamkila: Imtiaz Ali says Diljit Dosanjh didn't get haircut for his role; 'He donned the look very sincerely'