Double iSmart: All you need to know about Ram Pothineni’s upcoming action thriller

Ram Pothineni's Double iSmart is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2024. The film helmed by renowned director Puri Jagannadh is said to be one of the most power-packed action thrillers of all time. Double iSmart is a sequel to its 2019 sci-fi thriller iSmart Shankar.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for the release of the upcoming action-thriller and to witness Ram Pothineni again on a big screen in his power-packed avatar. Let's take a quick look at what we know so far about the upcoming film.

Ram Pothineni's upcoming film Double iSmart

As per early updates, Ram will be essaying his role as Shankar just like his previous one as the film is said to be a close continuation of its first installment. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has also come on board as an antagonist for the project which will surely be an amazing experience for fans and action lovers.

As per early reports, it has been said that Ravi Teja's Eagle fame actor Kavya Thapar will star opposite Ram Pothineni as his love interest. It is reported that the makers still need to clear the air about Kavya joining the action thriller.

Owing to the immense success of its first venture, fans are expecting to see Nabha Natesh, and Nidhhi Agerwal essay their roles once again. However, the makers have not announced anything related to its other cast members.

As per several speculations, it is expected that the makers of Ram Pothineni's upcoming flick may give a solid update about the project on the joyous occasion of Ram Pothineni's 36th birthday on May 15, 2024.

Storyline of Double iSmart

As per its early part, Shankar is also hailed as Ustaad iSmart and is expected to play the role of a ruthless assassin in the upcoming part as his memories were exchanged with a dead police officer who later embarks on a mission to find the actual culprits and help the authorities to seek revenge and justice.

It would be a delightful experience to watch such a concept where a ruthless assassin is sharply assisting police authorities.

Check out Double iSmart poster

More about Double iSmart

The upcoming thriller is helmed by director Puri Jagannadh, and bankrolled by Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects. The film's music and background scores have been given by the super-talented Mani Sharma, and the cinematography department was handled by Gianni Giannelli and Shyam. K Naidu jointly.

The film is touted to be a Pan-Indian release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada respectively.

It has been a long time since the release of its first venture and now fans and Ram's die-hard admirers are eager to get a sure-shot update about the biggest action thriller of the year 2024.

