Taylor Swift Gives a Heartwarming Shoutout to Travis Kelce in Eras Tour Paris Leg

Taylor Swift made sure to give her boyfriend Travis Kelce a special shout-out during her long-awaited return to the Eras Tour stage in Paris on Thursday night. Taylor Swift gave a romantic nod to Travis Kelce while performing So High School, a song widely rumored to be about her romance with Kelce.

When it was time for her new song So High School, the 34-year-old singer surprised fans by incorporating some romantic choreography inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s touchdown celebration.

Travis Kelce's signature moves featured in Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Paris choreography

A video obtained by Page Six showed Swift sitting on a staircase meant to represent stadium bleachers alongside her backup dancers. As she sang the lyrics "It's true, scouts honor / You knew what you wanted, and boy you got her," Swift and the dancers performed the "swag surf" - the signature dance move made famous by Chiefs fans during their anthem Swag Surfin by Fast Life Yungstaz.

The romantic choreography continued when dancer Kameron Saunders, brother of former Chiefs player Khalen Saunders, broke out into one of Kelce's iconic touchdown celebrations during the lyrics "You know what you want / And boy, you got her."

The sweet onstage tribute seemed fitting, as So High School is widely believed to be about Swift's whirlwind romance with the 34-year-old NFL star. The track, from her newly released The Tortured Poets Department album, appears to reminisce about the early, exciting days of their relationship with lyrics like "It felt so high school / My first heartbreak from the team captain."

Taylor Swift subtly referencing Travis Kelce in other new songs

Swift also seemingly alluded to her football player beau in other new songs like The Alchemy, singing about "football" and "winning streaks."

Though Kelce was not in attendance for the Paris show, he made sure to hype up his girlfriend, commenting "LFG!!!" on Swift's guitarist Paul Sidoti's Instagram post, before the concert.

The supportive couple have proved to be each other's biggest fans, with Swift attending several of Kelce's games since going public in September and he returning the favor at some Eras Tour stops.

Taylor Swift integrating new music into Eras Tour

The sweet Kelce tribute was part of Swift integrating songs from her latest album into the Eras Tour setlist for the first time in Paris. In addition to So High School, she performed other new tracks like But Daddy I Love Him, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

To accommodate the new music, Swift tweaked her concert's sequence, combining the Folklore and Evermore segments and cutting songs like The Archer. She also debuted new looks, like fresh bodysuits for Lover and Midnights, and new dresses for Fearless, Folklore/Evermore, and 1989.

Paris kicked off the international Eras Tour leg that will run through December after a two-month break for the U.S. shows. With romantic tributes and updated production, Swift's revamped concert is sure to thrill fans around the globe.

