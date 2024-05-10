This Is Your Guide To Hockey Slang All NHL Fans And Players Must Know

Hockey is a sport in which players use sticks to try to propel a puck into the other team's goal while skating on ice. It may be dated back to the early 1800s in Nova Scotia, Canada, however, historians disagree on the exact origins of the game. The first known ice hockey game took place in 1875 at a rink in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

But the more important stuff for NHL fans is to know some of the slang that are used in the game. These slang has been used in the game for a long time now so, a fan knowing them can help understand the game better.

So, let’s look at some of the important slang that is used during a hockey match

Hockey language has evolved over the years to include a variety of sport-specific terminology and expressions.

1. Apple: An apple is an assist, which occurs when two players collaborate to bring the puck into the goal and eventually score on the opposition side.

2. Barn burner: A barn burner is a game in which both teams score a large amount of points. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

3. Bar down: A hockey goal is made of a metal tube with a top part that runs parallel to the ice and rests directly below the goalie's shoulders when he squats down. A bar down is when a puck rebounds off the crossbar and into the net.

Advertisement

4. Bender: To skate at fast speeds, players must have powerful ankles. If a player bends their ankles while skating, suggesting weak ankles, the other players may refer to them as a bender in a derogatory manner.

5. The Biscuit: A biscuit is a puck, which is a black, vulcanized rubber disk that hockey players hit with their sticks.

6. Blue line: When viewing a hockey rink horizontally, there are blue lines to the left and right of the center ice. The neutral zone is defined as the area between the two blue lines. The portions outside the blue lines represent the opposing teams' defense and attacking zones.

7. Body check: A body check occurs when a player throws their side or hip against another player to knock them into the ice or onto a board to stop their movement.

8. Breakaway: A breakaway happens when a player receives the puck and skates hard toward the other team's goal, leaving no other players between the goaltender and the player.

9. Celly: "Celly" is short for "celebrate," as in celebrating a goal or a win with teammates.

NHL Players sometimes “check” each other

10. Check: A check is when a player bumps or pushes another player, such as with their shoulder, hip, or hockey stick. Some checks are lawful, and others are not.

11. Chiclets: In hockey terminology, Chiclets refers to a player's teeth because they resemble a tiny, square, often white chewing gum known as Chiclets.

12. Cross-checking: This penalty is incurred when a player picks up their stick with both hands and pushes it horizontally toward an opponent player.

13. Dangle: A deke is a fakeout in which a player acts as if they are about to hit the puck in one direction but then moves it in another. A dangle is when a player does many dekes on different players.

14. Flow: A player's hair, particularly if it is visible beneath their helmet and "flowing" behind them as they skate.

15. Forechecking: When an offensive player checks a defensive player, the offensive player gets the puck and attempts to score.

Advertisement

16. Gongshow: A gongshow hockey match, named after the over-the-top talent contest TV show The Gong Show, refers to a game with several fights, many goals, or any other series of unexpected incidents.

ALSO READ: When Is NHL Draft Lottery? How to Watch, Start Time and Odds