Fact Check: Is Shaquille O’Neal Really Dating 21-Year-Old Model? Debunking Viral Pics

Viral photos of the NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal with a woman sent the internet into a frenzy, inciting speculations about her being his '21-year-old new girlfriend'.

These first appeared on the My Mixtapez X account. The caption read, "NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, sighted during a trip with his 21-year-old girlfriend in Spain." The crowd online was quick to react as discussions about the age difference gained momentum.

However, these photos date back to 2019 during Shaq's visit to Spain where he performed as a DJ for Tomorrowland. At that time, Shaq was 47 years old.

The woman in the pictures has now been identified as 27-year-old model Danielle Dilworth, who stands 5’9 tall and has been seen traveling globally with Shaq.

Back in 2019, reports suggested that the unnamed woman was merely a part of Shaq's friend circle on the yacht and not his girlfriend.

Despite his phenomenal performance on court, Shaquille O'Neal's private life tells another story. He is known as a player who fulfilled all his basketball aspirations but struggled to maintain a happy family life once he left the court.

ALSO READ: Shaquille O'Neal's Son Reacts to Father Saying 'I Wouldn't Love Me Either' After Ex-Wife's Confession in Her Memoir Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Is Shaquille O'Neal in a relationship with Chicago Fire star Annie Ilonzeh?

Shaq, a father of six from previous relationships, has a history of marriages and divorces. Besides, the retired sportsman has also had romantic relationships with some women from the entertainment industry and is speculated to be in a relationship with a Chicago Fire alum.

Presenting all the details we have on Shaq's current romantic interest!

In 2019, while strolling hand-in-hand with Annette 'Annie' Ilonzeh, a Nigerian American actor, Shaq caught the attention of eagle-eyed paparazzi. Given both of them are part of the world, it's plausible that their paths crossed in industry events.

Annie, who embarked on her acting journey in the mid-2000s, has a portfolio of numerous television appearances, such as How I Met Your Mother, The Game, and American Horror Story. She is 11 years Shaq's junior.

Although the couple doesn't share about their relationship on Instagram, as of this moment, Shaq is still following Annie. They were caught on camera together for the last time in July 2022, leaving the status of their relationship unknown.

In the past, Shaq has also been involved with women like Arnetta Yardbourgh, the mother of his daughter Taahirah, Nicole 'Hoopz' Alexander, and Laticia Rolle. He even took a stab at online dating via Tinder at one point.

