WATCH: Janhvi Kapoor's newest banter with paps has a quirky connection with Mahi but no it isn't MS Dhoni

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up to enthrall audiences with her upcoming movie titled Mr. & Mrs. Mahi co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The actress is currently out and about promoting her project and never misses a chance to win over her fans.

On May 9, the actress stunned her fans in a cricket-ball-inspired dress. Today, May 10, she was spotted in the city having a fun banter with paps and flaunting her jersey number, but it wasn't the Mahi number you might expect.

Janhvi Kapoor flaunts her jersey number 6

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in the city promoting her upcoming sports drama, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. While many associate 'Mahi' with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his iconic jersey number 7, Janhvi, having a fun banter with paps, proudly displayed her jersey number 6, adding an unexpected twist to the narrative.

The actress opted for a purple shimmery crop top emblazoned with the number 6, paired with a black and white long skirt. In the video, she can be heard saying, "Iss Mahi ka jersey number 6 hai."

Check out the video here:

About Mr. & Mrs. Mahi

On May 8, the makers of Mr. & Mrs.Mahi released fresh posters from the upcoming film on their social media accounts. One poster depicted Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao donning Indian jerseys and standing close together. They smiled broadly and had the Indian flag painted on their faces.

In the caption alongside her Instagram post, Janhvi wrote, “Miliye Mr aur Mrs Mahi se, inke liye life is cricket aur cricket is life. cricket se badh ke, Mr Mahi only loves his dear wife.”

Check it out here:

Janhvi Kapoor on the work front

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan, she also made a cameo in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and featured in the Heart Throb song from Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Her upcoming projects apart from Mr. & Mrs. Mahi are Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari with Varun Dhawan and Uljah. She is also set to star alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part One.

