Krishna Mukherjee who gained popularity with her role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural saga Naagin 3. She has captured the hearts of audiences, receiving widespread praise and admiration.

The actress recently spread festive cheer by extending heartfelt wishes on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her social media handle and enchanted fans with her traditional elegance as she extended warm wishes for Akshay Tritiya. She wrote in the caption, “अक्षय तृतीय की शुभकामनाएँ (Best wishes for Akshaya Tritiya).”

She exuded timeless elegance in a mesmerizing pink Banarasi saree with a delicate gajra gracefully placed atop her bun. Accessorizing her look, she wore a classic pearl choker set, adding a touch of sophistication to her attire. Opting for a minimalist approach, her makeup complemented her natural beauty, enhancing her radiant charm.

Fan reactions

As soon as Krishna Mukherjee uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with love. A fan wrote, "The Essence of Indian HERITAGE." Another fan commented, "May You Always Be Prettiest Gorgeous Fabulous Graceful Beautiful And Happy in Life."

On April 26, 2024, Krishna Mukherjee, known for her role in the show Shubh Shagun, took to Instagram to address her issues regarding the show's producer. She revealed her struggles with anxiety and depression caused by the non-payment of her dues for her work on the show.

Krishna recounted an incident where she was allegedly confined to the makeup room by the production house. Despite her family's initial concern about posting this issue on social media, she decided to speak out and demand justice for herself. After that, many actors have come in support of Krishna.

More about Krishna Mukherjee

Krishna Mukherjee gained popularity with her role in Kuch To Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein. Her television journey began with the show Yeh Hai Aashiqui, marking her debut. Subsequently, she earned acclaim for her roles in popular series such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Naagin 3.

In her personal life, she tied the knot with her sailor fiancé, Chirag Batliwalla, in a wedding ceremony held in Goa on March 13, 2024.

