When Ananya Panday opened up about staring at Will Smith like 'stalker' on Student of the Year 2 sets

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut on this day 5 years back with the film Student of the Year 2. Though SOTY 2 couldn't repeat the success of SOTY (2012), Ananya managed to make an impression as a confident young actress. Since then, she has only gone from strength to strength.

Student of the Year 2 also featured Hollywood star Will Smith in a guest appearance and it was one of the best moments of the film. Ananya who met Will for the first time on the sets shared that she couldn't believe it.

Ananya Panday's first reaction after seeing Will Smith on Student of the Year 2 sets

During an interview with IDiva, Ananya Panday once revealed that she couldn't believe it at first because director Punit Malhotra who would tell her and Tara Sutaria everything kept this as a secret. "A day before, while we were shooting a song, Punit casually tells us and we were shocked," she said while adding that when he arrived, he seemed like 'the most chilled-out person'.

Further praising him, Ananya said that he was nice to everyone in the room. "I just stared at him like a stalker and no words came out of my mouth,” she concluded. Back in 2018, Anaya shared a selfie on Instagram with Will Smith and her sister Rysa. Captioning the post, she wrote, "This legend visited our set today!!" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

More about Student of the Year 2

The sequel of 2012 film Student of the Year launched Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in Bollywood. The film had Tiger Shroff in the lead who was seen romancing both actresses. While the 2012 film was directed by Karan Johar, he decided to only produce SOTY 2 and let Punit Malhotra wear the director's hat.

Ananya Panday's work front

Ananya Panday has made a strong presence in the Hindi film industry by doing some of the most talked about Bollywood and OTT films like Pati Patni Aur Woh, Khaali Peeli, Gehraiyaan, Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, etc.

Her upcoming projects include C Sankaran Nair's biopic alongside Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan, Amazon Prime's Call Me Bae and Control with Vikramaditya Motwane.

ALSO READ: PIC: Ananya Panday has a funny take on Met Gala 2024 theme ‘Sleeping Beauties- Reawakening Fashion’