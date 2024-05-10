'They Will Be Great Parents': Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber's Families Are Elated Over Couple's Pregnancy; Here's How They Reacted

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber took the internet by storm with their pregnancy revelation. The couple shared a post on their respective Instagram handles, consisting of a video that showcased the model’s baby bump. The video also showed the pair renewing their wedding vows.

Many of the couple’s fans and celebrity friends were expressing their reactions via commenting on the pregnancy post. Here’s how the individuals' families reacted to the couple welcoming a new member of their family.

Justin Bieber’s mother reacts to the couple's pregnancy

Justin Bieber’s mother, Patti Mallette, took to Instagram to share her excitement to welcome Justin and Hailey’s first child. She expressed that she has been waiting for this day and she can finally celebrate with everyone. She exclaimed, “Oh my gosh, I’m going to be a grandma. Oh my goodness!”

She also said that the global singer and model will make the best parents ever. She ended the video by saying "Praise God." She expressed her excitement about being a grandma in the post's caption. Patti wrote that her heart was full and added, "What an exciting new adventure. Love you so much!"

Hailey Bieber’s uncle reacts to the couple’s pregnancy

The veteran actor and Hailey Bieber’s uncle, Billy Baldwin reacted to the the power couple’s pregnancy reveal. During the VIP screening of Americans With No Address, Baldwin told People, “I really feel like there's no higher calling than that responsibility.” He said that this will be Stephen Baldwin's (Hailey's father) second grandchild adding "I'm excited."

The Silver actor added that he thinks the Purpose singer and Rhode founder are an adorable couple. He said, “Hailey comes from a great family with my brother Stephen and his wife Kennya and her older sister Alaia, who's married with her own grandchild.”

The pair has already picked out a name

A source revealed to People that the pair has already picked out a name that they think is perfect for their child. The source revealed that the Love Yourself singer will be super involved and he is excited to raise his baby. The couple has already started decorating a nursery and they can't wait to welcome their baby.

As per the source, the pair has been very protective of the baby since the day they found out. The couple shared this grand news with their family and close circle of friends early on.

