Best curly hair products in India: Tame your messy & frizzy curls with THESE hair care products

Got curly hair? We understand your life hasn't been easy. From friends mocking your head like it’s a bird's nest to getting your hands tangled in the messy curls, every day you would have dealt with one or the other issue with your frizzy curls. But while watching celebrities sport their curly hair in such an amazing and envy-inducing style, you must have been wondering why aren’t your curls like theirs, the difference is only between the hair care products you use. Check out this curated list of 8 products for your curls that’ll reduce the frizziness and make it look alluring.

Here are 7 best curly hair products in India:

1. Curl up haircare set

Curly hair girls, get this set right away to flaunt your beautiful curls. The combo pack includes curly hair shampoo, conditioner and curl defining cream that gently cleanses scalp and hair without stripping away natural oils. Infused with shea butter and flaxseed gel, it minimises frizz and gives a healthy glow to your hair.

Price: Rs 1690

Buy Now

2. True Frog curly hair care products

This shampoo, conditioner and hair mask takes care of your curls in any weather and is suitable for all types of curls be it wavy, dry or frizzy. They restore hydration to every cuticle, handle effects of humidity, prevent hair damage all while making sure your curls are healthy and well-nourished.

Price: Rs 1690

Buy Now

3. Kayos pure flaxseed hair gel

Flax seeds contain omega-3 fatty acids, which give vital proteins and nutrients to hair follicles and boost circulation in the scalp. This hair gel will help you maintain your curly hair looks throughout the day and help you moisturise your hair with no crunch or frizzy hair.

Price: Rs 599

Buy Now

4. Curly hair conditioner

Enhanced with the hydrating goodness of organic coconut water, this is the sulphate and paraben-free conditioner that moisturises your hair nourishes your curls and also prevents damage from pollution and heat styling. It provides a thin coating around your hair cuticle and is known to help reduce frizz.

Price: Rs 199

Buy Now

5. Curl Up hair oil

Get this curl nourishing hair oil that’s formulated with a unique blend of nine curl-loving essential oils that soothes frizz, increase hair strength and darken the colour. You can use this oil as a pre-poo before shampooing or as a light leave-in conditioner for styling. With a blissful fragrance, the hair oil also reduces itchy scalp and promotes hair growth.

Price: Rs 648

Buy Now

6. Anveya Curls Hair Mist

Want bouncy and shiny curls that’s not a tangled mess? Nourish and redefine your curls with this hair mist that breathes life. This leave-in hair spray promotes hair elasticity and forms a protective shield against external damage and reduces frizz and damage. Spray this leave-in hair mist on wet hair or dry hair, section by section from the roots to the hair shaft for instant freshness.

Price: Rs 545

Buy Now

7. Alps Goodness scrunching gel for curly hair

With aloe vera, jojoba oil and oat protein that helps moisturise hair and makes it more manageable and free from knots, this hair gel infuses health back into your gorgeous curls and flaunts them with confidence. The oat protein in it also coats your hair with an unmissable shine and improves its texture.

Price: Rs 298

Buy Now

