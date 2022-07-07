7 Best eyebrow growth serums for thicker brows

Thinning eyebrows could be a matter of grave concern especially when you have reached a point where filling your brows with a brow pencil no longer serve your purpose. One of the tried-and-tested ways to regenerate the growth of eyebrows is by applying an eyebrow growth serum. An eyebrow serum is filled with nutrients and vitamins that work on the existing hair and hair follicles to enhance hair growth and overall strength. If you're looking for brow growth, go ahead and check out our list of the best eyebrow growth serums to add to your routine.

Here are the 7 best eyebrow growth serums that actually work.

Scroll on to check out the best eyebrow growth serums from Amazon.

1. Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum

One of the most popular and best eyebrow growth serums that you can find online is the GrandeBrow Brow enhancing serum. It is proven to be a revolutionary brow-enhancing serum that promotes the appearance of fuller, bolder looking brows in 8 weeks, with full improvement in 4 months.

Price: $38.00

2. Viebeauti Eyebrow Growth Serum

The Viebeauti eyebrow growth serum is formulated with natural ingredients and advanced technology, offering the most nutritional and beneficial results for your eyebrows. This serum is suitable for thin hair or sparse brows. With regular application, growth in lashes can be observed in about 3-5 weeks.

Price: $24.64

3. AngelicMisto Eyebrow Growth Serum

This eyebrow growth serum is a non-irritating, gentle, and safe serum suitable for all skin types. It is a nourishing serum that will help brows to grow stronger and healthier with daily use. The proprietary blend of scientifically-advanced technology and natural botanicals helps in improving flexibility, moisture, and shine.

Price: $24.99

4. LUXROS Eyebrow Serum

Get the long and beautiful brows you have always wanted with LUXROS Eyebrow Growth Serum. It is made with a unique formula and is loaded with top-quality and natural ingredients including plant peptides and biotin. And the scientifically-advanced technology and natural botanicals of this eyebrow growth serum help protect against breakage and brittleness.

Price: $45.90

5. Skin Research Laboratories NeuBrow Brow Enhancing Serum

The NeuBrow brow enhancing serum is a potent serum that is specially developed to boost eyebrow growth and overall strength. Be it the on-trend ‘boy brows’ or fuller brows, achieve any look you want! It is specially formulated with Dual-Weight Protein Complex to promote suppleness and shine and restore the appearance of youthful-looking brows.

Price: $36.00

6. EssyNaturals Eyebrow Growth Serum

EssyNaturals eyebrow growth serum comes with a formula that is non-irritating, gentle, and safe for all skin types. It is a nourishing serum that will help frail brow grow stronger and healthier with daily use. It is specially made to strengthen, magnify, prime and lengthen your natural brows.

Price: $28.99

7. Arishine Advanced Eyebrow & Eyelash Growth Serum

The Arishine Eyelash Growth Serum helps you get thicker eyelashes and boost the growth of eyebrows fast. This is a nourishing serum that promotes new eyelash growth and fortifies existing hairs for bold, dramatic-looking eyes! And its advanced formula provides a magical boost to thin, sparse, and brittle lashes.

Price: $42.99

Boost the volume of your brows with the regular use of an eyebrow growth serum. Be it sparse lashes or thinning of hair, an eyebrow growth serum can enhance the density and make your brows look fuller. And with some of the best eyebrow growth serums available on Amazon, you don’t have to look anywhere else! Go ahead and add one to your cart soon!

