Priyanka Chopra, daughter Malti having their fun moment in THIS PIC makes us want to watch them just like Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are quite busy with their hectic schedules. But that never stops them from taking a moment to spend some quality time with their daughter, Malti.

Well, Malti loves to have a fun day with her star parents, and the smile on her face when she is with them is proof. Recently, PeeCee took to her Instagram and shared a happy picture of the trio and it is surely melting our hearts.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas have a fun time with Malti

In the picture that Priyanka Chopra shared, we can see the actress holding her daughter Malti in her arms and making her sit on one shoulder. Nick Jonas on the other hand, stands close to them and looks at them with love-filled eyes.

The Heads of States actress looked stunning in her casual attire. She can be seen wearing black pants and an oversized denim jacket on top. The actress completed her look with a beige-colored cap, which her daughter Malti is trying to remove from her head in the picture. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in all-black attire. The trio seems to be having a field day and this picture is taken amidst the backdrop of beautiful greenery. Sharing this snap, PeeCee wrote, “My angels”. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Check it out:

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra gives a major shout-out to husband Nick Jonas as he begins Power Ballad

Recently, it was announced that Nick Jonas has bagged his next film, Power Ballad. Taking to her Gram, the actress dropped an appreciation post for her husband. In the post, she wrote, “Husband appreciation post: As I finish one, he starts one. The universe keeps us in sync. So happy to be reunited as he starts filming Power Ballad. Congratulations on your first day, baby. There is no one who works harder than you. This is going to be amazing.”

On the work front, PeeCee also has The Bluff and the second season of the web series Citadel in her lineup.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra drops appreciation post for hubby Nick Jonas as he starts filming for Power Ballad; ‘Universe keeps us in sync’