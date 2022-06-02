7 Best lip serums from Amazon sale today to improve pigmentation & texture

Lips and eyes are highlights of any face. While eyes can be decorated with eyeliner and falsies, lips need proper care and nourishment to look better. Broken or parched lips can never be a turn on! This is where lip serums come to play. While lipsticks add colour and lip balms moisturise, lip serums are enriched with essential oils that soothe your skin and make your lips delicate and make them look plump and hydrated. So without any further ado, let's look at these curated lip serums from Amazon daily deals list.

Here are 7 lip serums from Amazon sale today

These lip serums can be applied twice a day to soothe and nourish your lips. These products are available at discounted prices only for today so grab them all before it's too late.

1. Mamaearth Naturally Matte Lip Serum

I use my Mamaearth lip serum instead of lipstick as the rich colour and soothing light texture of the serum fits the bill! Enriched with Vitamin C and E, the rich coloured matte lip serum glides through easily and gives your lips the hydration that it deserves. Its safe on all skin types and is vegan and cruelty-free.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 448

2. Organic Harvest Lip Serum

With a coffee flavour that helps keep your lips supple by exfoliating dead skin and coating them with a thick, moisturising layer making them soft and plump, this lip serum penetrates deep into the lips and moisturises them from inside. It helps in providing natural lightening and brightening to your dark lips, making them soft, supple, and rejuvenated.

Price: Rs 445

Deal: Rs 400

3. Serum Expert Lip Serum

Made with Beeswax, and Vitamin E, this hydrating lip serum helps improve lip discolouration and nourishes dry lips. It is formulated without parabens, phthalates or petrolatum. The natural formula feels light on the skin and gives your lips a glossy shine. Just one swipe of this conditioning lip serum leaves your lips smooth and refreshed all day long.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 499

4. Kumkumadi Lip Serum Oil

Made with ingredients like Greek saffron and Kashmiri saffron extract oil, Moroccan wild honey, virgin coconut oil cold-pressed and almond oil, this lip serum will give your lips the shine and colour you desire. It is the perfect solution to lightening dark lips and bringing back the lush natural lip colour you always had.

Price: Rs 799

Deal: Rs 499

5. Beetroot Brightening Lip Serum

Beetroot has natural colour improvement properties that gives your lips a soft lip tint. This lip serum forms a protective layer and rejuvenates your lips and keeps them nourished and hydrated from within. It effectively exfoliates dead lip skin, brightens dark lips and fades nicotine stains.

Price: Rs 400

Deal: Rs 199

6. The Natural Wash Lip Serum

TNW lip serum for dry lips has a super nourishing formula that instantly adds life to dull, dehydrated and chapped lips. This lip serum is enriched with ingredients like Vitamin E, almond oil and rosehip oil that make your lips soft and supple by enhancing their natural colour.

Price: Rs 420

Deal: Rs 308

7. mCaffeine Coffee Lip Polishing Oil

This lightweight, non-sticky and moisture-boosting polishing lip oil exudes the delicious aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans and leaves lips with a sheen. It keeps your lips moisturised throughout the day and also helps to reduce pigmentation.

Price: Rs 349

Deal: Rs 295

These fabulous lip serums from Amazon sale today are available at slashed prices only till the deal of the day ends. One should definitely make lip serums part of their daily skincare regime as it also protects your lips from sun damage and keeps them soft, smooth and healthy. Lip serums are easy to use and a must-have this season when lips go dry easily.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

