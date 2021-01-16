Cleansing milk V/s cleansing balm: An expert explains what’s the best for your skin

Expert, Nehaa Juneja, Founder of SkinWorks is here to explain the difference between cleansing milk and cleansing balm. Find out more

Cleansing can be the most mandatory thing you can do for your skin. Regular washing helps to remove dirt, grease, grime, dead skin cells, SPF and cosmetics that can clog up pores, induce acne and encourage overall dullness.

Formulated from an emulsion of fats and water, milk cleansers are not actually made of milk (usually), but they are milky in texture and works great for dry skin. Due to their innate gentleness, milk cleansers can also be beneficial for sensitive skin however will usually not specifically target concerns like excess oil or clogged pores. They are great to get rid of dirt and oil however aren’t very effective in removing makeup.

Cleansing balms, which are made from rich butter and oil, are an effective option to remove dirt and makeup without overly drying the skin while moisturising and protecting its barrier in the process. Often times we don’t realise how many impurities are on our skin, so cleansing specifically with an oil-cleanser to gently remove makeup, excess sebum, and sunscreen sets the canvas for clean, healthy skin.

While balms clean your face and unclog pores effectively, they also make for a luxurious indulgence, as you need to massage your face for 2 minutes at least, which can be your daily pampering time. This hand to skin contact is great to uplift your mood and release a few happy hormones as you calm yourself down. This self-care period often gets the skin primed for the serums in your everyday routine and increases their absorption.

