The difference between perfume, Eau de Toilette, Cologne and body mists as REVEALED by an expert

What kind of perfume are you using and what's the difference between Eau de Parfum, Eau de Toilette, Eau de Cologne and Body Mist? We break it down for you!

Which category a perfume sits in is often based on the concentration of pure perfume oil that the perfumer has used in the formula. In a nutshell, the more concentrated a perfume is, the more precious it is, and the longer it will last on your skin.

Let’s understand the differences:

EAU DE Parfum

Eau de Parfums was born out of the late 1970s, originating from a pure parfum that was classically produced for the wealthiest in society. Traditionally genderless and used by both women and men, the formulation has a 10-20% concentration of oils, one of the highest in the commercial luxury fragrance category. The sillage or the trail lasts for around 6-7 hours. Often, an Eau de Parfum will have a much deeper base with more emphasis placed on the heart and base notes to give a more lavish and luxurious effect. Hence most expensive as a fragrance category.

EAU DE TOILETTE

Eau de Toilette refers to the French culture of morning grooming rituals - ‘faire sa toilette’ - alluding to freshness, cleanliness, and everyday usage with a generous application. Eau de Toilette's tends to have a lower concentration of aroma ingredients than an Eau de Parfum – traditionally 8-12% with a very generous headnote that can often be perceived as very powerful, to begin with. However, it holds more volatile notes than an Eau de Parfum, meaning it tends to be less long-lasting on the skin and notes that may seem initially too overpowering will quickly settle down on the skin to leave a subtle feeling of freshness.

EAU DE COLOGNE

This is the oldest kind of perfume dating back perhaps as far as the 14th century. The classic percentage of a cologne tends to be the lowest concentration in the perfume world, sitting at around 4-6%. The term “cologne” is often widely misused as a general term to describe a men’s fragrance of any concentration; however, the true meaning of an Eau de Cologne (or Cologne) is a fragrance with huge headnotes (largely made up of citrus ingredients) and a tiny base of herbal notes. A cologne is invariably a refreshing composition, which is lighter on the skin, and often the pockets as well. Cologne (EDC) can also be a cologne version of the original EDP or EDT, or it could just be a cologne like fragrance as described in the narrative.

BODY MIST

Also known as Eau Fraiche is quite similar to EDC in that the scent will last for up to two hours. However, it has an even lower fragrance concentration of only 1% to 3%. While Eau Fraiche has a low fragrance concentration, it does not contain a high amount of alcohol. Along with the fragrance, the remainder of Eau Fraiche is mostly water so this is also good for those with sensitive skin. It is often used by women in place of deodorants and is often the lowest entry point into the world of luxury fragrances.

About the author: Abdulla Ajmal, business mentor and perfumist, NHA Division, Ajmal & Sons – India

