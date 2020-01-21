HERE's how using lemon in your bathing water will work wonders for the skin

Worried about your skin problems? Try this cost-effective remedy at home to combat all skin issues. Take a lemon-water bath regularly. Read on to know more.

Lemon is highly rich in Vitamin C, which is a good source of boosting our immune system. A dash of lemon also enhances the taste of any food with its tangy flavour. But did you know that taking a bath with lemon juice or its peels on the water can do wonders on your skin? You don't have to maintain any strict skincare regime to have glowing skin if you follow this routine regularly. Mixing lime juice or peels with your bathing water can ward off different skin problems including body odour.

It's good for oily skin

We know how much oily skin is disturbing as it comes with several skin problems. Excess oil on the skin tends to catch dirt and dust, which cause clogged pores leading to numerous problems. So, lemon can save you from all these problems. Squeeze a lemon or two on your bathing water to take bath in it. The lemon in the water will normalise the skin and decrease the oil secretion. It will energize your body for the whole day.

Combats odour from the body Regular activity causes sweat in our body which attracts several germs and bacteria. This later leads to the odour, which is not easy to combat. But lemon is acidic and comes with antibacterial properties, which can effectively ward off the odour from your body. So if you tend to smell bad often, then take a bath with lemon on the water regularly. Eventually, the odour will go away. Removes dark spots and patches The citric acid in the lemon is powerful enough to remove all your dark spots and patches on the skin. So, you can also use lemon drops with a small amount of water to apply it on the affected area. You can also mix the lemon with glycerin to apply it on the skin. Along with this, take the lemon-water bath regularly. Don't apply raw lemon on the skin, as it will irritate the skin for its acidic properties. Say bye-bye to wrinkles Lemon has been used to reduce ageing symptoms since ages. It can firmly reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles on the skin. So, add some drops of lemon juice to your bathing water regularly to delay your ageing process. Good to minimize the pores Large pores can lead to numerous problems as they are a good way for the bacteria to get into the skin. So, lemon is highly helpful to purify and minimize the large pores. So, you can take a bath with lemon peels on the water to regulate the large pores.

