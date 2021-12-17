Luxe beauty products to steal from Amazon's Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021

Women cannot keep themselves away from beauty products that are meant for a radiant and glowy skin. To pamper their skin they look for natural and soothing products. But these products are luxe, professional and so they don't fit in their budget. Are you the one who has been yearning for some luxe beauty products for a long time? There is good news for you. Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale 2021 aids to bring them home. Check out all luxe products at cheap prices RIGHT NOW!

1. The Body Shop Tea Tree Skin Clearing Facewash

This facewash is widely recommended for its acne preventing feature. It is vegan and infused with goodness of all the natural elements necessary for glowing and clearer skin. The face wash contains potent tea tree oil that helps in clearing blemishes and oily skin. Build your skincare regimen with this effective tea tree oil clearing face wash.

Price: Rs. 745

Deal: Rs. 633

2. Forest Essentials Sandalwood and Saffron Night Treatment Cream

This night cream has a distinctive treatment formula which blends pure oils of sandalwood and saffron. In addition, this night cream is perfect for nourishing dry, sensitive, oily skin types. The antioxidants present in the night cream helps in maintaining hydration levels of facial skin.

Price: Rs. 2895

3. Kama Ayurveda Lavender Patchouli Hair Cleanser

For smoother texture and softer hair, this hair cleanser is all that you need. It is enriched with hibiscus and lavender oil to add the lost moisture back. The herbal hair cleanser is a perfect blend of natural elements. It moisturises, portects, nourishes your hair with every wash.

Price: Rs. 845

Deal: Rs. 675

4. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

If you want to make your lips gentle, smoother and elastic while you sleep, then this lip mask is here to help you out. Now you can pay heed to your lips along with your night skin care regime. This lip mask has a berry flavour. Further the mask melts dead skin cells and makes your lips smoother and pout-perfect.

Price: Rs. 500

5. Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask

A clay mask infused with the volcanic ash and mud of the Jeju island cools your skin instantly post application. It controls oil, removes blackheads and gently improves the overall texture of your face. We are sure that this clay mask will leave you in awe.

Price: Rs. 350

Now you can bring your favourite luxe beauty product home without breaking your budget.

