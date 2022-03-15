Mild shampoos in India: Here is the solution to combat hair issues birthed by your sensitive scalp

Looking for the best shampoo to combat every hair issue? You have landed on the right page. We will help you by providing the number one solution to pamper your sensitive scalp. A sensitive scalp should be made more attention for it might give birth to never ending hair fair and sever hair issues. We have curated a list that contains the best mild shampoos in India to combat every hair issue birthed by your sensitive scalp. A mild shampoo is not harsh, chemical free and serves the required amount of nutrients to your hair.

Check out the best mild shampoos in India:

1. A'kin Natural Mild & Gentle Hypoallergenic Shampoo

A'kin Natural Mild & Gentle Hypoallergenic Shampoo is a fragrance free shampoo. It does not contain parabens, sulfates and silicones. It is ideal to treat sensitive and irritated scalp. It is extremely gentle and works to refresh and revitalise your hair without over-drying them.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 749

Buy Now

2. Naturica Balancing Remedy Shampoo

This shampoo is purely crafted for sensitive and dandruff prone hair. It is a perfect choice if you possess a sensitive scalp. Naturica Balancing Remedy Shampoo removes and regulates excess oil production from your oily hair and scalp. It is a mild shampoo made with up to 96 percent natural ingredients.

Price: Rs. 1700

Buy Now

3. Dove Daily Shine Shampoo

This daily shine shampoo is a must have mild shampoo that treats damaged and frizzy hair. Dove Daily Shine Shampoo makes your hair soft, shiny and smooth. It provides nourishment and protection from daily damage, wear and tear. This is one of the best mild shampoo that works well for achieving a healthy-looking damage free hair.

Price: Rs. 675

Deal: Rs. 425

Buy Now





4. Sebamed everyday shampoo

Sebamed everyday shampoo is ideal for sensitive scalp. It is 100 percent soap and alkali-free. It has a pleasant yet delicate fragrance. It keeps your hair texture well maintained with its moisturising properties. It penetrates the hair shaft and adds volume to your hair.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 579

Buy Now

5. Pilgrim Mild Sulphate Free Shampoo

This sulphate free shampoo is meant for dry and frizzy hair. It is infused with Korean secret ingredients for attaining shiny and smooth hair just like your favourite K-pop stars. This shampoo gently washes away excess oil, dirt and grime without stripping your hair of its natural oil balance. The perfect blend of natural ingredients like argan oil and camellia, is your protective shield against hair fall and other severe hair issues.

Price: Rs. 400

Deal: Rs. 376

Buy Now

6. Pharmaceutical Specialties Free & Clear Hair Shampoo

This Pharmaceutical Specialties Free & Clear Hair Shampoo is a fragrance free shampoo for sensitive skin. It is a widely purchased shampoo with 4.5 customer ratings on Amazon. If you have allergies or sensitivities, this is the best shampoo you can buy for yourself.

Price: Rs. 3698

Deal: Rs. 1970

Buy Now

7. Buds & Berries Rice water & Chia Seeds Nourishment Shampoo

This shampoo is a sulphate and paraben free shampoo for strong and healthy hair. Rice water is universally used for achieving long, lustrous, thick and healthy hair across the world. Hence, this shampoo is a power packed shampoo to treat your sensitive scalp and other hair issues.

Price: Rs. 500

Deal: Rs. 375

Buy Now

8. Wella Professionals Invigo Balance Senso Calm Sensitive Shampoo

This Wella Professionals Invigo Balance Senso Calm Sensitive Shampoo is one of the best mild shampoos in India. It has powerful ingredients that soothes and calms sensitive scalps. It is the best solution to treat your coloured hair and maintain its natural oils. It is a fragrance free shampoo recommended by the majority of hairdressers.

Price: Rs. 620

Buy Now

Your hunt for one of the best mild shampoos in India ends today. Say hello to healthy and well nourished hair and let your mild shampoo do its job. Now your sensitive scalp will longer misbehave with you.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

