Arti Singh and her longtime beau, Dipak Chauhan, tied the knot on Thursday, April 25th. Several actors, including Govinda and other television personalities, attended their wedding to bless the couple as they began their life’s new chapter.

Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were actively involved in the wedding preparations for Arti Singh. In a heartwarming interaction with the paparazzi, Kashmera Shah expressed her happiness and joy for her sister-in-law Arti's big day.

Kashmera Shah's heartfelt interaction with paparazzi

With smiles as bright as the occasion itself, Kashmera graciously expressed her happiness to the media, urging everyone to shower the newlyweds with blessings and good wishes. Alongside her husband, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera spread smiles by distributing sweets and extending warm wishes to everyone present.

When questioned about her happiness regarding Arti Singh's wedding, Kashmera responded, “You can see my face how happy I am. Thank you for coming. Just pray for their happiness.”

The bride and groom, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan, looked the epitome of elegance as they posed gracefully for the media. Arti looked beautiful in a heavily embellished red lehenga. On the other hand, Dipak opted for a white sherwani.

Regarding her jewelry, Arti, known from Bigg Boss 13, wore traditional bridal accessories, showcasing elegance. From her vibrant red choora to the shimmering golden kaleere, each piece complemented Arti's bridal attire flawlessly.

Krushna and Kashmera looked stunning as they chose to twin in white outfits for the wedding. Kashmera wore a white pleated pre-draped skirt with a strapless blouse. The skirt has a drape in the front that rests on one side, giving the illusion of a one-shoulder dress.

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s wedding

After lavish pre-wedding ceremonies, Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan finally got married on April 25 in a grand ceremony held at Iskcon Temple, India. Several celebrities, such as Kapil Sharma, Arbaaz Khan, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Archana Puran Singh, Yuvika Chaudhary, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and more, attended the wedding to bless the couple.

Speaking about her pre-wedding festivities, Kashmera Shah hosted a memorable bridal shower for Arti, inviting her closest friends and family. The actress looked stunning in a shimmering blue short dress and danced joyously throughout the celebration.

The joyous celebrations continued with a mesmerizing Mehndi ceremony, where Arti looked stunning in a purple sleeveless kurta paired with Sharara, with intricate golden embroidery. The highlight of the pre-wedding celebrations was the sangeet ceremony, where Bigg Boss 13 contestants shared a heartwarming reunion.