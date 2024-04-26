Godzilla x Kong Box Office collections at 120Cr in India after 4 Weeks, Headed for 100Cr Nett

In terms of nett collections, the film is on the cusp of crossing the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark, currently standing at Rs. 96 crore after four weeks.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Apr 26, 2024  |  02:47 PM IST |  3.7K
godzilla x kong
Godzilla x Kong box office (image courtesy of Warner Bros India)

Godzilla x Kong raked in Rs. 7.50 crore during its fourth week in India, pushing its total to over Rs. 120 crore. In terms of nett collections, the film is on the cusp of crossing the coveted Rs. 100 crore mark, currently standing at Rs. 96 crore after four weeks. With the gross numbers the film has, it could have already hit Rs. 100 crore nett but since Tamil Nadu makes a large part of its collections, it is still a bit short, as the high tax on movie tickets in the state, gives a lower nett number.

In the third week, the film experienced a drop in earnings due to competition from Eid releases. However, it was back to strong holds in the fourth week, as it dropped just 40 per cent from the previous week. The weekly drop for Thursday was even better at just 30 per cent. Looking ahead, with little competition in the coming weeks, Godzilla x Kong is expected to maintain its strong performance and could potentially reach a closing figure of Rs. 130 crore.

Godzilla x Kong is particularly excelling in Tamil Nadu, where it has grossed Rs. 31 crore thus far, ranking among the top five highest-grossing Hollywood films in the state. The other South Indian states have done very well, though Telugu states and Mysore could have done a bit better. North India has relatively underperformed but that’s the case for other films in the franchise's history as well.

The box office collections of Godzilla x Kong at the Indian box office are as follows:

Week Gross
Week One Rs. 67.25 Cr. 
Week Two Rs. 32.50 Cr. 
Week Three Rs. 13.00 Cr. 
Week Four Rs. 7.50 Cr. 
   
TOTAL Rs. 120.25 Cr. 
(Rs. 96 Cr. Nett) 

 

