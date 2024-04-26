Divyanka Tripathi, known for the role of Ishita Bhalla from the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is among the most popular actresses. She is once again captivating hearts with her new show Adrishyam.

In an interview with Indian Express, The actress opened up on past struggles and professional choices. She shared insights into her latest show, highlighting that her favorite scenes are the ones with her on-screen daughter.

Divyanka Tripathi opens up on past struggles

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress revealed her past struggles with balancing work commitments and personal life. She said, “I had grown up way back. I have spent very little time at home, so it was never challenging to be away from my family. I was very mature.” She emphasized on her determination to be self-reliant and relieve any financial burden on her parents.

Divyanka revealed that she has evolved since then, expressing her desire to enjoy life and prioritize relationships now. , “I feel like partying now, going on a drive. I want to live my life now. I am a very different person from where I started.”

She added, “At that time I was also working for money, I had to survive so I would overload myself with work. Now I value my relationships, I like being with people I love. I manage my life in a way now that everything is balanced.”

Divyanka on being selective about roles

Speaking about being selective about her professional choices, she shared, “Whenever I take up a role, I get married to it, so unless it wins my heart I cannot do it, it feels like cheating. So yes I am very selective about my work now, there is a sense of self-respect that has come in now. I don’t disrespect myself anymore, by playing a role that undermines me in any way.”

Divyanka shares humorous anecdote from her childhood

Divyanka recalled a time when her responsible behavior unintentionally resulted in a punishment for the entire class. The actress shared, “I have always been a very responsible kid, so I have had very little fun, rarely been irresponsible. But yes, I was once caught eating my tiffin box in class and the entire class was punished.”

