Kate Hudson discussed her time on Glee and her reflections. The actress in a recent episode of Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast spoke to Jenna Ushkowitz about the show, Glee, and called it ‘dramatic.’ Ushkowitz also defended the cast by highlighting that the dramatic nature existed because all the members of the cast were very close.

Kate talks about her time on the show

The Bride Wars actress recently recalled her time on the show, Glee on an episode of the ‘Sibling Revelry’ podcast. She played the role of Rachel Berry’s dance teacher in a recurring role in the fourth season and discussed the show with the series star, Jenna who played the role of Tina Cohen-Chang. "It was a very dramatic set," Hudson says. "Well, you know, when you've got all of those personalities and all that talent and all that youth, and a lot of hormones ... it's youthful and young."

To this, Ushkowitz said that the whole cast was close to each other and they definitely had squabbles but at the end of the day, they treated one another like family. And as dramatic as it was, it was because of many moving parts of the show, there were many cast members and various personalities, the Glee alum added. As for her character in the show, Hudson said that Cassandra's character was one of the most fun characters that she has played because she was so mean. She also seemingly agreed with Jenna when she said that the cast was dramatic because of how big the show was. Hudson also highlighted that the whole cast was filled with extraordinary talent and how working with talented people can sometimes be challenging since they can be uncompromising.

Glee: Here is all we know about it

The ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’ actress appeared for 5 episodes as Cassandra July on the hit musical series which ended in 2015 after a good six-year run. The show followed members of William McKinley High School’s Glee Club which centered around Will Schuester and students which included Rachel Berry, Tina Cohen-Chang, and Finn Hudson.

Even though the show had gone off air, Jenna and costar Kevin Mchale who played the role of Artie Abrams shared behind-the-scenes of the series on their ‘And That’s What You REALLY Missed’ podcast. As per Ushkowitz, working on the podcast has been a good experience since it is strange and therapeutic at the same time. She also added that she now has enough time and space away from it and now it is watching from a fan’s perspective instead of all that baggage that came with the show.

