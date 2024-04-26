Kim Petras, the German singer and songwriter best known for her latest hit Unholy, has shared devastating news with her fans. She won’t be performing at festivals this summer.

The 31-year-old Heart To Break singer took to social media on April 25 to inform that she is taking a break. She also revealed the reason behind her “hard decision.” Check out inside why.

Why did Kim Petras decide to cancel All Summer Festival shows?

Taking to social media, Petras revealed that she decided due to health issues and under medical advice. “My buns, I’m devastated to be writing this but I’m going through some health issues, and under medical advice I have had to make the hard decision to not perform at festivals this summer,” she wrote.

She continued, “I love u so much and I’ll make it up to you and be back better than ever very soon.” However, she did not share any specifics regarding her health issue.

What were the Scheduled Festivals for Kim Petras?

Petras was scheduled to perform at Spain's Primavera Sound Festival on May 29 followed by Mighty Hoopla in the United Kingdom on June 1. Thereafter, she was supposed to appear at Portugal's Primavera Sound Porto on June 6 and LadyLand in New York City on June 28. Lastly, her schedule included the Capitol Hill Block Party in Seattle in July.

The Coconuts singer announced canceled shows just a few days after she shared the stage with Madonna during the Florida city's Kaseya Center stop on April 9 of the Queen of Pop's Celebration Tour. She was last seen performing at Oasis Wynwood in Miami on April 12.

Kim Petras sought therapy following Unholy’s success

Recently, in an interview with Cosmopolitan, Petras opened up about taking therapy following the success of Unholy in collaboration with Sam Smith. The song won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/group performance. With the song topping charts across the globe, including the UK Singles Chart and the Billboard Hot 100, Petras became the first openly transgender solo artist to reach number one in the US.

“Therapy was necessary for me after having a huge song, to learn how to shut everything off. I had a therapist in my teen years and stopped when things got busy. But I missed having someone to let everything out to. I recommend therapy to everyone; it’s an essential tool…,” she said.

Talking about the industry and success, she added, “The music industry can get very hectic” and that the attention post-Unholy’s success “took over my life.”

“It was insane. Suddenly I was traveling a lot, and there were more eyeballs on me than ever before. It felt like a huge breakthrough, as it shifted the music industry’s perception of me and what I could do,” she said.

About Kim Petras

Born in in Cologne, North Rhine-Westphalia to a choreographer and artist mother and an architect father, Petras’s first television appearance happened at the age of 13. Following this, she made appearances in a talk show and a documentary at the age of 14 in an effort to get approval for early sex reassignment surgery at the age of 16, which was lower than Germany's legal age of 18. She was labeled as the "world's youngest transsexual" and her transition was covered by international media.

Petras's debut single I Don't Want It at All was released in August 2017 and proceeded to make it to the Global Viral chart on Spotify. And since then, she has delivered back-to-back hits.

