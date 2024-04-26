pinkvilla
Entertainment
Ruslaan movie poster

Ruslaan Movie Review

Hindi

Action
Thriller

26 Apr 2024

Rating

2.5/5

Rating

9.2/10

User Rating

4.1/5

Rate this Movie

Rating

2.5/5

Rating

9.2/10

User Rating

4.1/5

Rate this Movie

Ruslaan Review: Aayush Sharma led espionage-thriller has honesty but is lousy, routine and clichéd

Ruslaan, directed by Karan Lalit Butani and starring Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Shreya Mishraa among others, now plays at a theatre near you. Read our review now.

by Rishil Jogani

Published on Apr 26, 2024   |  02:44 PM IST
News Comment Share
Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Shreya Mishraa

Ruslaan has good action but the story and screenplay are a major letdown (Credit: Sri Sathya Sai Arts)

Key Highlight

  • Ruslaan has good action but the story and screenplay are a major letdown
  • Ruslaan now plays at a theatre near you

Name: Ruslaan

Cast: Aayush Sharma,Jagapathi Babu,vidya Malvade,Sushrii Shreya Mishraa

Rating: 2.5

Where to watch: Theatre

Plot:

Ruslaan (Aayush Sharma) is the son of a terrorist who gets shot in an encounter, back in 2004. After being orphaned, he is adopted and raised by Major Sameer (Jagapathi Babu) and his wife. Ruslaan knows that he can clear himself from being called a terrorist's son, only by serving his country. He works under RAW Agent Mantra (Vidya Malvade) but his urge to singlehandedly deal with the terrorist in his very first mission, while his job was only to provide intel, leads to him being fired from the job. 

Mantra however keeps Ruslaan for her private mission, knowing that he is loyal and can be of help. He is asked to monitor the activities inside a university in Mumbai by taking cover of a music teacher, where young adults are brainwashed. His heroics in an encounter in the university during a music fest, catch the attention of Kaasim, the mastermind of all the attacks in India in the last 20 years.

The story that follows, shows how Ruslaan, along with Agent Vaani (Sushrii Shreya Mishraa), goes about his mission to protect India from the nexus that involves several big names and organisations that want to destroy India.

What works for Ruslaan:

Ruslaan has good, stylised action. Both Aayush Sharma and Sushrii Shreya Mishraa perform their stunts well. There has been work put into it and that shows. The pre-interval scene and the climax, although predictable, deliver on the emotional front. 

What doesn't work for Ruslaan:

Ruslaan's story is very routine, clichéd and basic and so are the characters. The execution is not upto the mark. Slow-motion shots literally bore you. The screenplay is extremely lousy. The plot is of convenience and suspension of disbelief is essential. The run-time is atleast 20 minutes more than what it should have been. Songs act as roadblocks in the already unevenly-paced film. Forced nationalism and forced anti-India agenda get on the nerves. It seems like we are seriously running out of conflicts for spy films.

Watch the Ruslaan Trailer

Performances in Ruslaan:

Aayush Sharma is honest in his role of Ruslaan. He does good action and has worked hard on his physique.
Sushrii Shreya Mishraa has a magnetic screen presence. Her action sequences are pleasing to see.
Jagapathi Babu as Major Sameer is alright.
Vidya Malvade as Agent Mantra is decent.
There are a couple of star cameos but they don't add much to the film.
Other supporting actors part of the film perform ably.

Final Verdict of Ruslaan:

Ruslaan has good, watchable action and few scenes succeed to grab the attention of the viewers. Apart from that, there's nothing much that goes in favour of the film.
You can watch Ruslaan at a theatre near you now.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rishil Jogani
A journalist who is perennially hungry for entertainment. Loves tracking and analyzing box office collections of movies. Also enjoys studying the func... Read more

Credits: Pinkvilla

