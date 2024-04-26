House Of The Dragon Season 2: What Are Dragonseeds To Be Seen In The Sequel? EXPLAINED

Disclaimer: The following article contains minor spoilers for the second season of House of The Dragon.

The second season of the epic fantasy series House Of The Dragon is set to premiere in June this year on HBO/Max as well as Jio Cinema. The two trailers released for the upcoming season hint at significant events that fans of George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood book have been waiting years for. One trailer is on the side of Team Black, which is the group that defends Rhaenyra Targaryen’s (Emma D'Arcy) right to govern, while the other is on the side of Team Green, which is the group that defends Aegon II Targaryen's (Tom Glynn-Carney) right to rule.

Amid several new highlights of the show, dragonseeds are set to play crucial roles in the much-awaited Season 2. They were briefly mentioned in the first season as well. As you binge-watch the first season ahead of the second, here’s everything you need to know about dragonseeds, their origin, and their role in the story.

Who are Dragonseeds?

In layman’s terms, a group of humans with Valyrian ancestry known as the dragonseeds travel to Dragonstone to fight for Rhaenyra and to claim a large number of the unclaimed dragons on the island. Dragonseeds are known to have the potential to ride a dragon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Prince Jacaerys Velaryon, set to appear in the second season of House of the Dragon, will eventually coin the phrase when he learns that his mother Rhaenyra Targaryen's faction in the Targaryen civil war known as the Dance of the Dragons had too many dragons but no Dragonriders.

Advertisement

How did Dragonseeds come into existence?

The plan devised by Jacaerys was to look for Dragonseeds at Dragonstone, the headquarters of Rhaenyra and her allies, the Blacks. His inspiration sprang from the First Night custom that the Targaryens once observed, when they had the right to spend the first night with married women who resided in their kingdoms. The process is popular as Sowing of the Seeds.

Even though King Jaehaerys (Michael Carter) forbade this practice, certain Targaryens persisted in carrying it out. Jacaerys came to the conclusion that a large number of people with Targaryen ancestry were probably residing in Dragonstone as a result, individuals who would attempt to tame and form a bond with a dragon.

Who plays the Dragonseeds in the show?

As producer Miguel Sapochnik has mentioned earlier, House of the Dragon will feature 17 dragons which is way more than Targaryens. So, it is important to figure out who has the potential to claim their mount.

Until the first season, Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes) has mentioned that Laenor Velaryon, the rider of Seasmoke, is a dragonseed in addition to being of pure Valyrian descent. He has a lot of Targaryen ancestry because he is the son of Lord Corlys and Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best). Along with him, his mother is also a dragon rider and has bonded with a dragon named Meleys.

Apart from them, Laenor’s own sister Lady Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé), who is currently just 12 years old, is also destined to become a dragonrider. She will eventually bond with the legendary beast Vhagar, the largest dragon in the world currently and one of Aegon the Conqueror's original dragons. The children of Rhaenyra and Laenor, Jacaerys and Vermax, and Lucerys Velaryon and Arrax, respectively, will also have their own mounts.

Laenor’s illegitimate child, Addam of Hull, as claimed by his mother Marilds, is one of the most famous non-Targaryens who will eventually ride dragons. He was eventually recognized as legitimate and appointed House Velaryon's heir during the Dancing of the Dragons.

At that time, a girl named Nettles was the last dragonseed known to exist. She responded to Jacaerys' call and accomplished what was widely regarded as unachievable, she tamed a wild dragon, Sheepstealer. She would later turn into Matt Smith's (Daemon Targaryen) preferred Black lieutenant.

Advertisement

About the show House Of The Dragon

A prequel to the iconic fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones, the show is the second television series in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise. Created by Martin and Ryan Murphy, House Of The Dragon is set around 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and 172 years before Daenerys Targaryen’s birth.

After its release in August 2022, the series amassed approximately 10 million views, making it one of the most-watched HBO original series ever.

ALSO READ: House Of The Dragon Season 2 Set To Premiere In June 2024: All We Know So Far