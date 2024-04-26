When Manoj Bajpayee was asked by a co-artist if he drinks vodka before every take; here's what he replied

Manoj Bajpayee has given us so many unforgettable performances throughout his career and has been recognized with multiple awards for his incredible acting skills. However, it may surprise you to learn that there was a misconception in the industry that he would take a shot of vodka before filming each scene.

Manoj himself has talked about the same as he recalled a conversation with a co-artist from his film Joram.

When Manoj Bajpayee was asked if he takes a shot of vodka before every take

While speaking at a podcast for the YouTube channel Bharti TV, Manoj Bajpayee recalled an interesting incident from his film. The actor shared that when he was shooting for Joram he came to know through a co-artist on the sets that he's popular for having a vodka shot before every take.

The actor said that the girl shared how she's enjoying working with him. But after he thanked her and the conversation moved ahead, she told him about people's perception of him. Manoj who was surprised by the revelation clarified that he doesn't drink hard liquor.

Manoj then shared that the girl asked him about the bottle he carries and drinks from it every few hours. This is when he shared that it's a medicine, "I said 'are you crazy? This is homeopathic medicine.' People think I go on the set after having a vodka shot, 'yeh toh sharabi hai kebabi hai,'"(he is a drunkard)" he said and concluded by saying that because he takes homeopathic medicine, which requires him to take a certain number of drops straight from the bottle, people thought that he's a drunkard.

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

Manoj Bajpayee is currently in the news for his latest OTT film Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. The sequel to the 2021 film Silence features Manoj in the role of ACP Avinash Verma. Also starring Prachi Desai, Sahil Satish Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh, the film is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and began streaming on ZEE5 on April 16, 2024.

Meanwhile, the talented actor is also gearing up for the release of his next film Bhaiyya Ji. The upcoming brings back the power-packed combo of Manoj and director Apoorv Singh Karki after Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Bhaiyya Ji is slated to release on May 24.

