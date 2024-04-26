Salman Khan House Firing Case: Arrested arms suppliers sent to custody till April 30 by Esplanade Court

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing and weapons.

The inquiry into the firing incident that happened on April 14 outside Salman Khan's house has seen a fresh development. After the arrest of the shooters, two men from Punjab were nabbed for allegedly supplying them with weapons.

And now, it has been learned that these arrested arms suppliers have been sent to custody until April 30 after the Esplanade Court's order in Mumbai.

Arms suppliers arrested in Salman Khan house firing incident sent to custody

Today, April 26, the news agency ANI reported on their X (Twitter) handle that the two men who had been arrested from Punjab yesterday for supplying weapons to the previously apprehended shooters in Salman Khan's house firing case were produced before the Esplanade Court in Mumbai.

The tweet read, "Mumbai Crime Branch officers bring two arms suppliers, who were arrested in Punjab, to Esplanade Court in Mumbai." In a follow-up tweet to the same, the portal revealed that the arms suppliers had been sent to the Mumbai Crime Branch's custody. It was stated, "Esplanade Court in Mumbai sends both arms suppliers to Mumbai Crime Branch custody till 30th April."

The Mumbai Crime Branch disclosed the identities of the two men yesterday. Named Sonu Subhash Chander and Anuj Thapan, they were said to have supplied guns to the shooters, Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta. A connection between the arms suppliers and the Bishnoi gang was also noted by the police, who claimed that they were in contact with each other.

Earlier, reports also revealed that the two arrested shooters, Sagar Pal, and Vicky Gupta, have been interrogated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan has resumed making public appearances since the firing incident. He was spotted amid heavy security when he recently journeyed to and back from Dubai.

Regarding his upcoming projects, Salman is soon set to start filming for his action-packed entertainer, Sikandar. Presented by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is slated to arrive in theaters on the festive occasion of Eid 2025.

