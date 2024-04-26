Zico, BLACKPINK’s Jennie keep it happening during a late night spin in SPOT music video; WATCH

Zico has delighted fans by unveiling the highly anticipated music video for SPOT! featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie on April 26th at 6 PM KST. The vibrant video showcases the duo's vocal prowess and vibrant presence together, further enhancing the infectious energy of the song.

Fans can now immerse themselves in the dynamic visuals and seamless collaboration between Zico and Jennie, making it a must-watch for K-pop enthusiasts everywhere.

SPOT by Zico featuring BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Zico and BLACKPINK's Jennie have dropped their highly anticipated collaboration track, SPOT!, featuring both of their dynamic talents and friendly vibe. The song is an upbeat and infectious anthem, boasting spirited vocals from both Zico and Jennie.

Accompanied by a vibrant music video, the visuals follow Zico, Jennie, and their entourage as they travel across the city, vibing to the music with fun energy. SPOT! is tailor-made for parties, drives, or whenever you need a mood lift, making it an instant favorite among fans.

Watch the music video below-

More about Zico and Jennie’s SPOT

Approaching his 10th year in the music scene, ZICO's collaboration announcement suggests his aim for celebrating this significant milestone in the music industry. Similarly, this marks one of the BLACKPINK star's earliest solo ventures, a notable step under her own entertainment label, Oddatelier. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Fans appreciate her venture into new collaborations, seeing it as a step forward towards her artistic exploration and freedom. ZICO's SPOT! marks his comeback after a 21-month break amplifying anticipation, especially with the artist marking a milestone in his decade-long journey.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Zico are a cool duo in new teaser photos of SPOT ahead of single's release