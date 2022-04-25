Non-comedogenic products for oily skin that keeps breakouts at bay

Non-comedogenic products are those that won't clog your pores and allow your skin to breathe and remain hydrated. As they don’t contain ingredients that clog or suffocate your skin pores, non-comedogenic products are best known to reduce acne breakouts and feel very light on the skin. If you're an avid label reader, check the ingredients in your products on a comedogenicity scale and any ingredient with a score of more than 2 is considered comedogenic which tends to be very emollient, greasy-feeling products.

Here are 7 non-comedogenic products:

Listed below are non-pore-clogging products that are best suited for oily skin types to keep acne at bay!

1. Minimalist 2% Salicylic Acid Serum

This salicylic acid serum easily penetrates the pore lining and scoops out the dirt, debris, and sebum and acts as a potent exfoliant for oily acne-prone skin. Regular use not only reduces blackheads and whiteheads but also prevents future blackheads, resulting in clear skin. You can include it in your night skincare routine for pore exfoliation.

Price: Rs 521

2. Inatur Collagen Face Serum

Here’s a collagen serum for your skin that replenishes your face and makes it smoother and plump. This non-comedogenic formula provides skin with a daily dose of intense hydration that helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs 699

3. Pilgrim Squalane Face Oil

Squalane is the ingredient that restores suppleness to the skin and provides exceptional hydration. This face oil is super light on the skin and known to improve skin texture and lighten dark spots and other blemishes. It's a non-greasy, non-comedogenic formula that you must get your hands-on right away!

Price: Rs 564

4. Vaunt Skincare Moisturiser

Creamy enough to keep your skin moisturised all day and light enough to sink deep into the skin, the barrier boost face formula is a non-comedogenic moisturiser that gives your skin a buffet of essential care without making it look greasy or sticky.

Price: Rs 750

5. Mamaearth Essence Face Serum

Essence is a water-based formula that is highly popular in Korean skincare as it is an antidote to clogged pores and breakouts. It is lighter than a normal serum and hence it goes deeper into the skin to add an instant boost of hydration.

Price: Rs 538

6. Bio-Oil Original Face & Body Oil

This bio-oil helps to improve the appearance of new or old scars and also improves the appearance of uneven skin tone. Vitamin E extract in it increases the moisture content of the skin, improving the overall texture and tone of the scar and surrounding skin. The non-comedogenic product reduces itchiness caused by stretching and making the skin appear more smooth and supple.

Price: Rs 720

7. Inatur Kumkumadi Face Cream

Enriched with precious herbs, organic ingredients, saffron oil, sandal oil and other natural products, this non-comedogenic face cream deeply nourishes the skin and even out texture. It also clears the complexion, fights pigmentation, controls acne and removes under-eye circles.

Price: Rs 599

These non-comedogenic products are formulated in a way that won't clog your pores when applied but that doesn’t necessarily mean they will clear out all acne. Do a patch test before use and avoid using if any irritation or redness is observed. They aren’t oil-free formulations as certain non-comedogenic products can contain certain oils that are known to not block your pores.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

