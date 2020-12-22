Rice Water for Hair: THIS Chinese secret is all you need for smooth, soft and long hair

Rice water is considered to be highly beneficial for hair amongst Chinese and Japanese women. It makes your hair smooth, soft and long keeping grey hair at bay. Learn to use it for your hair.

Rice water is the starchy left-over water that’s obtained after the rice is cooked or soaked for a long time. It is also considered to be beneficial for smooth hair which also promotes faster hair growth. Women from China, Japan and Southeast Asia have been used this water as a hair treatment for ages. So, here’s how to use it for shiny and healthy hair and the hair benefits of rice water.

Rice water for healthy hair:

Nutrients in rice water:

Rice water is packed with many vitamins and minerals like Vitamin B and E, amino acids, antioxidants and minerals, etc.

History of rice water usage for hair

In Heian period in Japan, women used to have floor-length hair and they used to take bath in rice water. In modern-day also women of Huangluo in China have almost 6 feet long hair without any grey ones. They use rice water for their hair regularly which keeps the hair so healthy.

This tradition of using rice water is now spreading all over the world and different companies of beauty products are also using this trick.

Benefits of rice water for hair

Rice water is highly beneficial for:

Detangling the hair.

Making hair smooth and soft.

For increasing shine.

For growing longer and making it stronger.

How to use rice water for your hair?

Take half cup uncooked rice and rinse it properly.

Keep it in a bowl with 2-3 cups of water and leave it for 30 minutes to soak.

Then strain the rice water in a separate bowl.

Boiling rice water for hair

Take half a cup of rice with double the water.

Now, cook the rice in the boiling water and then strain the water in a clean separate bowl.

Rice water usage for hair

First, wash your hair with shampoo and rinse it thoroughly.

Then, massage your hair and scalp with rice water for 25-30 minutes.

Then, rinse your hair with warm water.

