What is Bell's Palsy? Joel Embiid Opens Up About His Struggles With Disease After Game 3 Win Over Knicks

Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant players in the NBA right now and dropped a 50-point masterclass against the New York Knicks. However, the Cameron-born superstar left shockwaves through his supporters when he talked about playing through Bell’s palsy. The reports were already circling on social media about the injury problem that Embiid is facing but the 76ers superstar talked about it after Game 3 against the New York Knicks. For the unversed, Bell’s palsy causes weakness in the muscles of the face.

What Did Embiid Have To Say About His Condition?

When questioned about his condition following the 76ers’ victory over the Knicks, 125-114, Embiid replied that he had been coping with it since the Sixers’ play-in game against the Miami Heat.

Embiid said, “I think it started a day or two before the Miami game. Yes, it’s annoying. The left side of my face, my mouth, and my eye. It’s been tough. But I’m not a quitter.”

ALSO READ: Empire State Building Bans Joel Embiid After 76ers Star Dangerously Fouls Mitchell Robinson in Win Over Knicks

What Is Bell’s Palsy and How Does It Affect the 76ers Star?

Bell's Palsy is a disorder that results in abrupt, transient paralysis or weakness of one side of the face's muscles. This is caused by swelling or compression of the facial nerve, which regulates the muscles that produce facial expressions.

Bell's palsy can cause one side of the face to droop, difficulty closing one eye, drooling, difficulty smiling or making other facial expressions, altered taste perception, and increased sensitivity to sound in one ear. These symptoms can develop quickly, usually within hours or days.

While the precise cause of Bell's palsy is not always known, viral infections—specifically, the herpes simplex virus—are thought to play a role. Additional elements like stress, inflammation, and autoimmune diseases may also spread the illness.

Bell's palsy can be upsetting, particularly because of its abrupt onset and obvious symptoms, but most people find that the condition goes away on its own in a few weeks to months.

The majority of patients, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, "recover full facial strength and expression."

