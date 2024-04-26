The NFL Draft is in full swing and the franchises are eyeing to draft rookies and potential future stars for their teams. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr, another quarterback with the No. 8 pick and star QB Kirk Cousins is stunned by the move. He apparently had no idea about it before the 23-year-old was bought Thursday night.

Kirk Cousins is stunned by Falcons signing another QB

The Atlanta Falcons signed Michael Penix Jr Thursday night and this came up as a surprise not just for the fans but also to Kirk Cousins who signed a $180 million four-year deal in the off-season.

The former Minnesota Vikings player, who spent six seasons with the franchise was “stunned” by this move of his new team. Mike McCartney, agent of the 35-year-old quarterback stated that the footballer was not aware of the move.

Fans compare Kirk Cousins’ situation with Aaron Rodgers’

After the 2018's three-star prospect, Penix Jr was drafted in the first round last night, the youngster who has had several ACL injuries in the past. It is expected that the former Washington Huskies player would sit behind Cousins for some time. This is exactly what had happened with Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers at Green Bay Packers before the 25-year-old became a starter. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rodgers was also surprised, just as Cousins is right now when the Packers signed another quarterback. Jordan Love from Utah State in the first round of the NFL Draft 2020 as the 26th overall pick. During the conference call, the former Packers QB and now New York Jets star had admitted that year that the move came as a “surprise, like many people.”

That was the time when the 40-year-old went into a dilemma about his hopes for a long-term future with the franchise. However, Rodgers stated that the Packers, who selected him in 2005 with the 24th overall pick, were not only thinking about the present but also the future and he respected it.

Now that something similar has happened with Cousins, fans are getting flashbacks of the 2020 NFL Draft. A user wrote, “He got the Rodgers treatment without being high off plants.”

Another user responded, “WHY EVEN SIGN KIRK FOR 180 MILLION?????”

Another fan connects it to the Rodgers-Love situation, “Cause he’ll mention Penix. Jordan Love situation”

Of the many more comments relating it to Rodgers, “Aaron Rodgers 🤝 Kirk Cousins, Getting shafted by the FO.”

Another user said, “He got Arron Rodger.”

A user stated, “The #Falcons gave Kirk Cousins the Aaron Rodgers treatment and Michael Penix Jr. is going to be Atlanta's Jordan Love.”

One more, “Kirk Cousins getting the Aaron Rodgers treatment weeks after backing up the Brinks truck is comical.”

Meanwhile, the Falcons have selected Penix Jr as Cousins’ apparent long-term successor and to uplift their pass rush for the betterment of their squad.

ALSO READ: What Was Falcons Tampering Controversy With Kirk Cousins? Atlanta To Receive Severe Punishment, Says New Report