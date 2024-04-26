Why Was Jaguars Owner Tony Khan Wearing Neck Brace During NFL Draft 2024? Find Out

It was definitely a moment at the NFL Draft Room 2024 on April 25, when Jaguars owner Tony Khan was seen wearing a neck brace. It wasn’t because he got a real-life injury or he suffered some accident. It was because he wanted to portray something.

Khan being the big businessman and President of wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) was doing the kayfabe. And what is that? It is a term used to describe the illusion that pro wrestling is not staged. The wrestlers remain in their characters in their public life also.

So, Tony Khan was wearing a neck brace after getting injured by Jack Perry and the Young Bucks on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night. Even though everybody knows that AEW or WWE is all scripted, the people involved in the storylines remain in their characters to a huge extent in real life also.

The announcer at the NFL Draft Room also took note of Khan's injury and said, "As Tony Khan becomes the first ever NFL executive in a draft room shaking off the effects of a piledriver he received on national television in a wrestling ring the night before."

Khan’s injury was even referenced by WWE commentator and former NFL player Pat McAfee in his coverage of the draft.

What Happened at the AEW Dynamite?

At the show, Tony Khan appeared with Jack Perry, the same wrestler with whom Khan was believed to be at loggerheads for costing company CM Punk. Perry had been suspended from AEW after having a backstage brawl with CM Punk at AEW’s All-In pay-per-view in August 2023. After staying away from AEW’s shows for months, Jack Perry was finally seen at the promotion on Wednesday show.

After shaking Perry’s hand and offering to reinstate him, Khan was punched in the abdomen by the Jungle Boy. Tony Khan fell down suddenly writhing in pain inside the ring. In the next moment, The Young Bucks and Kazuchika Okada came into the ring, with the Bucks helping Khan out. However, they also later turned on Khan, hitting him with a Meltzer Driver by The Young Bucks.

After this, the show went off air with officials, referees, and even Khan’s father Shad Khan storming into the ring to check on him. This was also the first time, Tony Khan was involved in an AEW segment where he was physically involved in the storyline. In the past, he has appeared in the storylines, but that was all making announcements and doing other stuff. However, this time Tony Khan went a bit ahead and got himself physically involved in the storyline.