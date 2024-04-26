Gurucharan Singh popularly known for playing Roshan Singh Sodhi on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has gone missing. A few days back the actor had flown to Delhi to celebrate his father’s birthday, and was returning back to Mumbai on April 22nd, however, didn’t reach the city. Singh’s close friend in Mumbai Ms Soni confirmed the news, and added that she has been in touch with his family.

“His parents are worried and have filed a missing report in Delhi. I tried to file one in Mumbai as well, however, since he hasn’t returned back a complaint cannot be filed here. Gurucharan ji’s health also hasn’t been keeping well for the last many days, so I am worried about that. Before leaving for Delhi, his blood pressure was high and he had undergone a few tests as well. He wasn’t even eating much before he left for Delhi. I really hope and pray that he is fine, and returns back safe and sound,” informs Ms Soni. She further adds that Gurucharan Singh’s phone has been switched off since 24th April.

Pinkvilla even got in touch with Gurucharan Singh’s father who confirmed filing a missing report in Delhi, and said he was hopeful that they will find his son.

Reportedly, Gurucharan Singh had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020, and the news had come as a shock to many of his fans.

