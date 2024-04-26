'We’ll Have A Nice Script': Danny DeVito Shares Exciting Update About His Next Movie With Twins Costar Arnold Schwarzenegger

The legendary actor Danny DeVito gave an update about his upcoming project with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The pair have worked together previously in Twins, which was released in 1988, and in Junior, released in 1994.

The fans are excited to watch the pair grace the screens together. On April 24, during the premiere of Poolman directed by Chris Pine in Los Angeles, DeVito spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming project.

Danny DeVito on his upcoming movie Arnold Schwarzenegger

While speaking to the outlet, DeVito said, “We really want to work together and we've been talking about it for quite a while.” He added, "We're onto something now, we have a script being written. As soon as that comes in we'll know better, but we'll do it at Warner Brothers, so there you go."

Devito addressed Schwarzenegger by saying that he is a “good buddy” and a “good pal”. The veteran actor confirmed this project with CNN in March. He said at that time, “We’re hoping that sooner than later, we’ll have a nice script to go to work."

DeVito and Schwarzenegger appeared on stage together during the Academy Awards in March. Both the legends entertained people with a hilarious bit on stage. Many people were hit with nostalgia as this bit took them back to their respective roles in the Batman movies of the 90s.

More on the Poolman movie

The Poolman movie falls under the Comedy/ Mystery genre. The movie is about a native guy in Los Angeles, who is trying to make to city a better place to live. He is given a task by a woman to uncover the reality of a shady business deal. His investigation uncovers truths about the city and himself.

The movie is set to release on May 10. Chris Pine has directed, written, and starred in the movie. The movie also stars Jennifer Jason Leigh, Annette Bening, Stephen Tobolowsky, DeWanda Wise, Clancy Brown, John Ortiz, Ray Wise and Danny DeVito.

