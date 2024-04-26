Did Kirk Cousins Know About Falcons Plans to Select Michael Penix Jr in NFL’s First Draft Pick? Find Out

Kirk Cousins probably felt as surprised as the viewers with the Atlanta Falcons’ announcement. As they said, Michael Penix Jr. will be their No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The moves sent a major shock to the audience.

The action was unexpected, especially considering the Falcons recently signed Cousins to a lucrative four-year, $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed. The thing that made it even more bizarre was the apparent lack of communication.

The Falcons' Draft Mystery

As per the ESPN report, Cousins wasn’t informed beforehand about the Falcons’ plans to draft another quarterback. The news reached out to him only when the team was on the clock, leaving him in a bolt out of the blue. He said he was “a bit stunned” by the decision taken, as reported by The Atlantic.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, there was frustration and confusion from Cousin's camp. He wrote on the X that the pick didn't seem to align with the team's immediate needs for the 2024 season. However, instead of the ongoing gaps in the roster, the Falcons opted to draft Cousins' potential before he stepped out of the field.

The NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah commented on this as well. He revealed that he had spoken to the Cousins’ agent, Mike McCartney. He confirmed that it was Cousins’ blindsided decision. Immediately, the situation raises numerous questions for the Falcons' general manager, Terry Fontenot, to address.

Kirk Cousins' Insider Involvement

A clip has been circulating from inside the Falcons’ war room. It captures the moment when Fontenot discussed the pick with team owner Arthur Blank. He hinted at the need for internal clarification and justification of the whole act.

Although Penix had impressive college stats, his history of injuries raises concerns about the longevity of Cousins. Even though he is relatively older for a rookie quarterback, he prompted speculation about how long he’ll remain content as a backup.

Fontenot had previously emphasized the importance of securing a franchise quarterback. That also drew parallel lines to Green Bay’s strategy with Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. It will be exciting for the fans to see what’s coming next in the realm of the NFL.

