CM Punk Breaks Down Rivalry With Former WWE Champion In Resurfaced Video

Seth Rollins and CM Punk share the same locker room now after the return of the latter to WWE last year. However, they have a history dating back a decade, when Rollins was a rookie and Punk was at the peak of his first stint. As a Shield member, Rollins once feuded with The Best In The World.

In real life, the two elite stars of the company aren't particularly close. Months ago, sitting in an interview with Jackie Redmond, CM Punk was asked about the reason Seth Rollins was always bitter towards him. The old video has resurfaced online, where Punk can be seen talking about Rollins.

"Because I have been everywhere he has been, and he has not been everywhere I have been. So we are probably too similar,” he said in the interview. Punk added, “But the difference is, I can talk about my career and not have to mention him. He cannot talk about his career without mentioning me."

The Best In The World further added that Rollins probably always felt like a little brother for the similarity, but he always treated him like a peer to maintain professionalism. However, in Punk's opinion, despite efforts from his side, not everyone gets along with each other. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

CM Punk has wrestled for various companies

The first part of CM Punk's statement is factual because he has wrestled in different promotions compared to Rollins. Before his big WWE break, Punk not only wrestled in the Indies but also in TNA and ROH. He was the biggest draw for AEW after returning to professional wrestling in 2021. Beyond wrestling, he displayed enough courage to fight in the UFC, even though it ended miserably.

On the flip side, Seth Rollins hasn't experienced performing for different promotions as Punk did. Apart from the Indies, The Visionary was recognized for his successful stint in ROH. Ever since joining WWE, he has been loyal to the company.

ALSO READ: Seth Rollins Net Worth in 2024 - Salary and Career Earnings

Seth Rollins doesn't need to mention CM Punk's name to be relevant

While CM Punk is one of the top draws in wrestling, Seth Rollins isn't far behind. In the past decade, the former World Heavyweight Champion has made significant contributions to WWE, building a perennial legacy. Rollins never had a one-on-one feud with Punk, so he doesn't need to mention the Best In The World while talking about career achievements.

Moreover, the former Shield member has mainevented WrestleMania twice in his career, and CM Punk has yet to do so. He is a five-time World Champion and a WWE Grand Slam Champion—another milestone yet to be achieved by Punk!

ALSO READ: WWE Report: When Is CM Punk Expected to Return After Tricep Injury?