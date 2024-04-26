Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat recalls being 'intimidated' by Rishi Kapoor during their first meeting; Deets

Rishi Kapoor had a very strong personality and several celebrities used to feel intimidated while talking to him. But recently, Bharat Sahni, the son-in-law of Rishi and husband of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared how he was scared during his first meeting with him. Bharat revealed that during his first meeting with Rishi, they didn't even talk to each other.

Riddhima also shared some interesting anecdotes from Bharat's first meeting with her father.

What happened when Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband Bharat met Rishi Kapoor for the first time?

During an interview with Galatta India, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni, who got married to each other in 2006, recalled the time when they were dating each other. Talking about Bharat's first meeting with Rishi Kapoor, Riddhima joked, 'P*atti padi thi iski' (he was s**t scared)." Bharat also added that he was intimidated because he grew up watching him and even Rishi wasn't easy on him. Further talking about it, she said that Bharat was drunk and was 'sweating like mad' when he came to know that he had to meet her dad. Throughout their meeting at a Mumbai restaurant, the late actor was only staring and glaring at Bharat.

Bharat also refreshed his memory and said that he was under 'a lot of pressure.' However, he thanked the Kapoor family especially the women of the house for being welcoming and helping him break the ice. "On my first meeting with him, we didn’t speak, we just made eye contact!” he said recalling his meeting with Rishi.

Bharat who is a businessman also shared that Rishi Kapoor took his own time to give a nod to their marriage and told him to take a couple of years. "Even after that if you guys feel you are meant to be then we will get you married,” Bharat said while recalling Kapoor's words. Riddhima also shared that Bharat had just graduated at that time and was learning his father's business. “Obviously my dad wanted to wait a couple of years before he could feel we both could get married,” she said.

More about Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bharat Sahni

Riddhima and Bharat have completed 18 years of their successful marriage now. They have a 13-year-old daughter Samara Sahni who is already adored by so many people on social media. Earlier in February, Samara was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor as they arrived to attend the birthday party of Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh Ali Khan.

