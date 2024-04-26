Alia Bhatt's fans gush over her childhood portrait and Raha's pic from 1st appearance; 'Like mother like daughter'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s daughter, Raha, stole the hearts of netizens when the parents decided to show her face to the public for the first time in December 2023. The fans of the power couple cannot stop gushing whenever they are spotted with their little munchkin.

Recently, a childhood picture of Alia went viral on social media. Fans were quick to point out the uncanny resemblance between the mother-daughter duo, comparing the photo with Raha’s glimpse from her first public appearance.

Fans point out the similarity between Alia Bhatt’s childhood PIC and her daughter Raha’s first public appearance

As a picture of Alia Bhatt from her childhood surfaced on the internet, some social media users put it next to her daughter Raha Kapoor’s images from her first paparazzi appearance on Christmas 2023. Fans couldn’t help but admire their cuteness and resemblance. One person went on to say, “Like mother like daughter.”

Have a look!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and welcomed Raha into the world in November of the same year. Talking about Alia's recent appearance, she was present at the special screening of the upcoming web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, which marks filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut in the OTT space. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s professional front

Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her movie Jigra this year. The film is said to be a prison-break action thriller, directed by Vasan Bala and jointly produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions. Jigra, slated to release on September 27, 2024, also marks Alia’s first collaboration with The Archies actor Vedang Raina.

Apart from Jigra, Alia is set to enter the spy universe created by Aditya Chopra. Previous films in the YRF spy universe include titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. Alia will be headlining the film, and joining her on this adventure will be actress Sharvari Wagh. Additionally, Alia will be reuniting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. Her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal also star in the movie.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Do Aur Do Pyaar's Sendhil Ramamurthy finds Alia Bhatt 'terrific'; says family 'freaked out' over him working with Vidya Balan