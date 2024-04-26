Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde joins Maniesh Paul's podcast; reveals he liked Anil Kapoor's character in Nayak

Maniesh Paul is one of the most popular Indian actors and Television presenters. His podcast garners a lot of attention as it extricates the best inner element from the guests. The recent episode of The Maniesh Paul Podcast was graced by none other than the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

CM Eknath Shinda had a delightful conversation with Maniesh over various topics among which he revealed that he liked Anil Kapoor's character in Nayak.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde discusses childhood aspirations

When Maniesh Paul asked CM Eknath Shinde about his childhood aspirations and if he had ever dreamt of becoming a Chief Minister or if he was inspired by the Bollywood movie Nayak, the CM said, “Film film hai, reality reality hai aur kuch bhi nahi (while films may inspire, reality is reality and nothing else).

The CM also revealed that he likened the proactive approach of Anil Kapoor's character in Nayak to the CM's hands-on approach to governance. Maniesh praised the Chief Minister's hands-on approach, such as personally investigating Mumbai's waterlogging sites, which led to significant improvements. The Chief Minister's desire to engage directly with the community resonated with Maniesh, emphasizing the importance of grassroots leadership for positive change.

Have a look:

CM Eknath Shinde discusses states of roads

They also discussed the pressing issues facing Mumbai, such as the state of its roads. Maniesh asked the CM when the city will become pothole-free.

Responding to the question, the CM said, "Pehle mai CM nahi tha. Tab BMC mai kaun kaam dekhta tha aapko pata hai. Ab jab main CM ban gaya tab main commissioner ko bulaya. Har baarish mai logo ko gaddha ka saamna karna padta hai, bahut face karna padta hai. Yeh 10-15 saal main, ye jo repair work har baarish main karte hai baarish se pehle, kitne kharch hue, bole Rs 3500 cr"

(I was not the CM earlier. Everyone know who looked after the work in BMC. After I became a CM, I called the commissioner and asked him, 'Every monsoon people have to face potholes. How much has been spent in the last 10-15 years for repair work on the roads before monsoon?' He said Rs 3500 cr)

When the host Maniesh pointed out that the roads were no better despite the investment, to this, the CM added, "Yehi toh daal mai kaala tha, black main white main black, ye sab chaalu tha. Maine unka dhandha bandh kard diya. 700-800 kms ke road concrete ke ho jaayenge, toh inka har saal ka woh band. Logo ko jo milna hai suvidha unko milni chahiye, iske upar mai kaam kar raha hu."

He also promised that in the upcoming 2-2.5 years, Mumbai will be complete pothole-free. He further acknowledged the disruption caused by road works across the city for infrastructural improvements and assured residents that these temporary inconveniences are necessary for the development of the city and will lead to long-term benefits from the new projects.

Apart from the serious discussion, Maniesh had a funny question as he humorously inquired about the CM of the house, to which CM Eknath Shinde playfully responded that his wife held that title.

More about The Maniesh Paul Podcast

In The Maniesh Paul Podcast, Maniesh had so far candid conversations with celebrities like Govinda, Anu Malik, Farah Khan, Sushant Divgikar, and Prajakta Kohli, and others.

