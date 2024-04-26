Aashiqui 2 turns 11: Did you know Aditya Roy Kapur-Shraddha Kapoor's film was inspired by THIS Hollywood classic?

Filmmaker Mohit Suri got up one morning and decided to give the world a movie that would not just be a blockbuster but would turn immortal. Released in 2013, Aashiqui 2 starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. The movie followed the journey of Rahul Jaykar, a troubled and alcoholic singer, and Aarohi Keshav Shirke, a budding singer with dreams of stardom.

As their paths cross, they experience the highs and lows of love and fame, ultimately leading to a bittersweet conclusion that tugged at the heartstrings of viewers. Not many people know but the musical saga was heavily borrowed from a Hollywood classic.

Is Aashiqui 2 a remake of A Star is Born?

A Star is Born was a timeless tale that entertained audiences across generations with its beautiful narrative of love, sacrifice, and the price of fame. The story's resonance is undeniable, and its influence can be felt in various adaptations across different cultures and languages. In Bollywood, one such adaptation was Aashiqui 2 - a film that beautifully reimagined the classic storyline for Indian audiences.

The parallels between Aashiqui 2 and A Star is Born are unmistakable. Both films explore the dynamics of a romantic relationship set against the backdrop of the music industry, where one partner's star rises while the other fades. The themes of sacrifice, addiction, and the quest for artistic fulfillment are central to both narratives. Here, we are talking about the 1976 and 1937 versions of A Star is Born.

Fun fact, a Bollywood movie titled Abhimaan (1973) starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan was also loosely inspired by A Star is Born.

However, what sets Aashiqui 2 apart is its distinct Bollywood flair, mixed with melodious music and vibrant choreography. The film's soundtrack which was composed by Mithoon, Ankit Tiwari, and Jeet Ganguly, became a sensation upon its release and featured soul-stirring tracks like Tum Hi Ho and Sun Raha Hai.

While Aashiqui 2 did pay homage to its source material, it also brought its own cultural sensibilities and narrative twists to the table. The movie which was made on a mere budget of Rs 9 crores went on to gross over Rs 100 crores globally.

