Michael Chandler Responds To Criticism About Waiting 18 Months For Fight With Conor McGregor On June 29

The entire world is waiting for the highly anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 at Las Vegas. It marks the return of not just ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor who has been away from the ring for the past three years, but it also marks the coming back of Michael Chandler who last fought nearly 18 months ago.

The last time Michael Chandler was seen in the ring was in November 2022, when he lost the bout to Dustin Poirier via third-round submission at UFC 281 in November 2022. However, with no injury reported whatsoever, Michael Chandler sat outside for more than a year.

He has received significant criticism for his decision and has now responded to it. He said that anybody in his position would have done exactly what he did.

"Anybody in the sport of mixed martial arts, whether they are lying to you or not… they would have done exactly what I did. Trust me they're all full of envy," he said. Chandler stated that maybe he might have missed 1 or 2 fights, but none of those fights would even hold a candle to what is about to happen on June 29, 2024.

When Arman Tsarukyan called out Michael Chandler for waiting for 2 years

Michael Chandler recently questioned Arman Tsarukyan for turning down a title fight option against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. However, Tsarukyan retorted by calling out Iron’s decision to face Conor McGregor.

He stated that he didn’t understand Michael Chandler, and accused him of waiting for a paycheck fight rather than competing inside the ring. “You are just waiting for a paycheck. I also don’t understand why you waited for Conor to fight for 2 years, you could’ve lost 4 exciting fights during that time,” he said.



Michael Chandler vs Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor last came up against each other on the most recent season of The Ultimate Fighter reality competition series. McGregor also trolled Chandler earlier this year, saying the fight would take place at 185 pounds. However, neither of them has competed professionally at over 170 pounds.

Be that as it may, McGregor is making a return to the ring after nearly 3 years when he broke his leg in a fight against Michael Chandler. His fight against Chandler will be just his fifth fight in the past eight years.

