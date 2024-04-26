All About The Kardashian-Jenner Businesses Worth Billions

The possibilities are wild for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The popular family has ceased to disappoint with their potential as they thrive in the entertainment industry as well as the business world simultaneously. From well-known brands like Kylie Cosmetics and SKIMS to organic home-cleaning products by Safely and wellness site Poosh, it seems the Kar-Jen family has a knack for business.

After the family rose to fame for their glamorous lifestyle and complicated relationships on the reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and recently the Hulu series, The Kardashians, all five sisters including their mom and manager Kris Jenner have invested their hierarchical capital into thriving personal brands and Forbes-ranking companies.

Successful businesses by the Kardashian-Jenner family

Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner

Launched in 2015, Kylie Jenner made waves with her very first makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics that thrust her into the billionaire world. She was named Forbes’s World’s Youngest Self-Made Billionaire in 2019 after her products created a frenzy among buyers.

The 26-year-old socialite’s cosmetic surgeries on her lip and body became the most-talked-about controversy for a while. Thus, Jenner steered the buzz towards her brand witnessing manifolds of success within no time. Kylie Cosmetics was estimated at $1.2 billion net worth while she was selling her products exclusively on her site and occasional pop-ups. Now, Kylie Cosmetics has expanded into the largest beauty retailer in the U.S., Ulta Beauty resulting in a 9% revenue surge, per People. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

SKIMS by Kim Kardashian

Eternally looking fly in her mostly over-the-top outfits, shapewear is the little secret to Kim Kardashian’s glam. Owing to her affinity for innerwear, Kim launched her own brand SKIMS, originally Kimono Solutionwerar in September 2019. According to Forbes, SKIMS was estimated at over $500 million. A 2023 report by The New York Times revealed that the 43-year-old's SKIMS is now worth $4 billion. The brand first hit the billion-dollar mark in 2021.

SKIMS sells products in a range of sizes from XXS to 4XL, pretty inclusive on that part. However, the Kardashian sisters found themselves amid another controversy during the business launch due to the word, Kimono, a traditional wear of Japanese culture, in its name. Netizens criticized her and was accused of cultural appropriation which forced her to alter its name to SKIMS.

ALSO READ: Is Kris Jenner ‘Meddling’ The Reason Behind Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Rift? REPORT

818 Tequila by Kendall Jenner

Besides her thriving modeling career, Kendall Jenner invested in her line of alcoholic drinks, 818 Tequila, in September 2022 after promoting it on social media since February. It marks itself as “one of the smoothest premium Tequilas on the market,” per The Spirits Business. At the World Tequila Awards, Jenner’s brand won a gold medal and Best Reposado in addition to 22 tasting awards at several other international spirits competitions. In 2022, Forbes estimated 818 Tequila sales to be around $25 million. The line sells its products starting at $30 with the premium drinks price-tagged around $150. The tequila drinks range into three varieties – Blanco, Anejo, and Reposado.

Poosh by Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian established her wellness site, Poosh in April 2019 following a feud with sister Kim. With the other Kardashian-Jenner clan thriving in their business, the mom of three was often criticized for not being involved professionally besides filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The celeb, who recently turned 45 this month, launched Poosh to fill the perceived gaps in healthy lifestyles. The name, Poosh was inspired by her daughter Penelope, and the site strives to explore all about fashion, lifestyle, beauty, wellness, food, and home. "Healthy living gets a bad wrap; it's as though if you care about what you put in - or on - your body, then you're not sexy or cool. But this just isn't true, and Poosh is here to prove just that," Kourtney’s site mentions. Now, Poosh’s official Instagram boasts over 4 million followers and a wellness shop.

Advertisement

Kim once denounced her on the reality show saying, "Maybe if you had a f---ing business that you were passionate about [you would be more considerate].”

Good American by Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line, Good American propelled into a favorable brand among buyers due to its inclusivity towards all body types. The 39-year-old fitness icon launched Good American in October 2016 following which her brand has seen considerable growth.

Starting with a line of jeans embracing a diverse range of sizes, Good American has since expanded into activewear, fashionable dresses made of compression fabric, swimwear, and shoes. Khloe co-founded the brand with CEO Emma Grede, who is also a partner to Kim’s SKIMS brand. Good American is estimated at $320 million, per a 2023 report by Forbes.

Kourtney also owns her gummy supplements brand, Lemme which she spent five years researching for its nutrition.

ALSO READ: Travis Barker, KarJenner Family Celebrate Kourtney Kardashian's 45th Birthday With Instagram Tributes; Check Out

Safely by Kris Jenner

The matriarch of the glamorous Kardashian-Jenner household, Kris Jenner has also tried her hand in the business world following her success on TV. The 68-year-old launched the organically manufactured home brand, Safely. In collaboration with Emma Grede and Chrissy Teigen, Kris Jenner launched a range of home cleaning and self-care products in March 2021.

Currently, Kris and Grede are developing a brand that offers home products from laundry detergents to home fragrance kits and dish soap. The momager also runs her LA-based production company, Jenner Communications, and has managed her famous daughters’ careers since the beginning.

All other businesses by the Kardashian-Jenner family

SKKN by Kim Kardashian

In 2021, Kim Kardashian established the beauty brand, SKKN BY KIM after the closure of KKW Beauty. She updated on Instagram that she will be back with a new range of “modern, innovative, and sustainable” products and formulas soon.

Therefore, SKKN launched a collection of skincare essential products that were inspired by the mom of four’s perspective to “bridge the gap” between top-notch dermatological care and its customers.

Kylie Baby by Kylie Jenner

Jenner launched Kylie Baby soon after her line of Kylie Cosmetics, and Kylie Skin when she became a mother to Stormi, 5, whom she shares with ex-Travis Scott. Recently, she welcomed her second child, Aire Webster, 1. Hence, combining motherhood with business, the beauty mogul announced Kylie Baby as a “completely vegan and hypoallergenic” brand in September 2021.

Advertisement

All other businesses:

Kylie Skin by Kylie Jenner

Lemme by Kourtney Kardashian

SKKY Partners by Kim Kardashian

KKW Beauty by Kim Kardashian

Hollywood App by Kim Kardashian

George Socks by Rob Arthur

DASH Boutique by Kourtney, Kim and Khloe

Revenge Body TV show by Khloe Kardashian

The book, Selfish by Kim Kardashian

Rise and Shine Merch by Kylie Jenner

Investigation Discovery’s Twisted Love by Khloe Kardashian

ALSO READ: ‘In Exchange For Her Jewelry’: Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Childhood Neighbor Madonna’s Dog-Walker